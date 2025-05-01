UCLA’s Omar Morales wins Big 10 Championship, moves to No. 8 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
1 Min Read
Omar Morales reveals custom gold-faced prototype putter
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. –UCLA’s Omar Morales moved back into the top 10 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his victory at the Big 10 Conference Championship at Baltimore Country Club in Baltimore, Maryland. Morales captured his first individual victory of the 2024-25 season and moves up three spots to No. 8 in the ranking.
Morales rode the momentum of a bogey-free opening round 4-under 66 and finished the tournament at 7-under. Morales is the top-ranked Latin American in the ranking after his conference title and moves back into position to finish inside the top 10. Players who finish in the top 10 of the ranking earn exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2025 season.
North Carolina’s David Ford maintains his hold on the No. 1 spot in the ranking after finishing ninth at the ACC Championship. Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 2), Florida’s Ian Gilligan (No. 3), Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester (No. 4) and Louisville’s Sebastian Moss (No. 5) round out the top five.
In addition to Morales, San Diego State’s Justin Hastings earned medalist honors at the Mountain West Championship and South Florida’s Jake Peacock won the American Athletic Conference. Hastings currently sits at No. 13 in the ranking, and Peacock moved up one spot to No. 20.
NCAA Regionals will take place from May 12-14. The Auburn Regional features the strongest individual field, with seven top 25 players: Valdes, Morales, Phichaksn Michon (No. 10), Pablo Ereno Perez (No. 11), Carson Bacha (No. 14), Enrique Dimayuga (No. 19) and Kieron van Wyk (No. 22). The Bremerton, Tallahassee and Urbana Regionals each have five top-25 players in their fields, while Amherst contains three.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 17/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1225.3123
|26
|2
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1099.8272
|25
|3
|-
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|1074.7554
|22
|4
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1035.2417
|23
|5
|-
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|1010.5423
|21
|6
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1002.3251
|27
|7
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|996.8295
|21
|8
|+3
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|988.6746
|27
|9
|-1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|983.1004
|21
|10
|+2
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|958.7457
|26
|11
|-1
|Pablo Ereño Perez
|UCLA
|955.8095
|23
|12
|-3
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|953.9892
|27
|13
|-
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|953.946
|25
|14
|-
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|911.0781
|22
|15
|+2
|Drew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|909.78
|24
|16
|-1
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|862.2847
|23
|17
|-1
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|861.5645
|24
|18
|+1
|Buck Brumlow
|Georgia
|860.8859
|22
|19
|-1
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|844.55
|18
|20
|+1
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|842.6023
|21
|21
|+2
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|827.2947
|21
|22
|-2
|Kieron van Wyk
|College of Charleston
|813.3113
|22
|23
|-1
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|807.199
|21
|24
|+1
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|805.8023
|17
|25
|-1
|Kye Meeks
|Mississippi
|796.7816
|18