45M AGO

UCLA’s Omar Morales wins Big 10 Championship, moves to No. 8 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. –UCLA’s Omar Morales moved back into the top 10 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his victory at the Big 10 Conference Championship at Baltimore Country Club in Baltimore, Maryland. Morales captured his first individual victory of the 2024-25 season and moves up three spots to No. 8 in the ranking.

    Morales rode the momentum of a bogey-free opening round 4-under 66 and finished the tournament at 7-under. Morales is the top-ranked Latin American in the ranking after his conference title and moves back into position to finish inside the top 10. Players who finish in the top 10 of the ranking earn exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2025 season.

    North Carolina’s David Ford maintains his hold on the No. 1 spot in the ranking after finishing ninth at the ACC Championship. Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 2), Florida’s Ian Gilligan (No. 3), Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester (No. 4) and Louisville’s Sebastian Moss (No. 5) round out the top five.

    In addition to Morales, San Diego State’s Justin Hastings earned medalist honors at the Mountain West Championship and South Florida’s Jake Peacock won the American Athletic Conference. Hastings currently sits at No. 13 in the ranking, and Peacock moved up one spot to No. 20.

    NCAA Regionals will take place from May 12-14. The Auburn Regional features the strongest individual field, with seven top 25 players: Valdes, Morales, Phichaksn Michon (No. 10), Pablo Ereno Perez (No. 11), Carson Bacha (No. 14), Enrique Dimayuga (No. 19) and Kieron van Wyk (No. 22). The Bremerton, Tallahassee and Urbana Regionals each have five top-25 players in their fields, while Amherst contains three.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 17/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1225.312326
    2-Brendan ValdesAuburn1099.827225
    3-Ian GilliganFlorida1074.755422
    4-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1035.241723
    5-Sebastian MossLouisville1010.542321
    6-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1002.325127
    7-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt996.829521
    8+3Omar MoralesUCLA988.674627
    9-1Algot KleenLSU983.100421
    10+2Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M958.745726
    11-1Pablo Ereño PerezUCLA955.809523
    12-3Jackson BuchananIllinois953.989227
    13-Justin HastingsSan Diego State953.94625
    14-Carson BachaAuburn911.078122
    15+2Drew GoodmanOklahoma909.7824
    16-1Caden FioroniUNLV862.284723
    17-1Calum ScottTexas Tech861.564524
    18+1Buck BrumlowGeorgia860.885922
    19-1Enrique DimayugaSMU844.5518
    20+1Jake PeacockSouth Florida842.602321
    21+2Nicholas MathewsNC State827.294721
    22-2Kieron van WykCollege of Charleston813.311322
    23-1Gray AlbrightFlorida State807.19921
    24+1Nathan FranksSouth Carolina805.802317
    25-1Kye MeeksMississippi796.781618
