3H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Hayden Springer hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 24, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve his performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Springer at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Springer's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC79-72+9

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-70-75-37.389
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1567-70-64-68-1153.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-75-72E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-67-70-70-1312.133
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4568-67-69-72-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open665-75-73-71-4100.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3070-71-63-70-8--

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished sixth with a score of 4-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0790.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2270.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.081-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0580.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2820.330

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer is sporting a 0.227 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Springer has accumulated 216 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

