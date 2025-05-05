Hayden Springer betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Hayden Springer hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 24, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve his performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Springer's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|79-72
|+9
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|67-70-64-68
|-11
|53.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-75-72
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-67-70-70
|-13
|12.133
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|68-67-69-72
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|65-75-73-71
|-4
|100.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished sixth with a score of 4-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.079
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.227
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.081
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.058
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.282
|0.330
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer is sporting a 0.227 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Springer has accumulated 216 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.