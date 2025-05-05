Hayden Springer betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer is sporting a 0.227 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.