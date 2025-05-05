Niklas Norgaard betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Niklas Norgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for the CJ Cup)
Niklas Norgaard is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This marks Norgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.
Niklas Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-67-72-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|17.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T15
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|--
Niklas Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.975 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged -0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Niklas Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.748
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.052
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|178
|-0.479
|-0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.012
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.229
|-0.477
Niklas Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.748 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.5 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a -0.052 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 22nd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks tenth by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Norgaard has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
