Adam Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Adam Svensson of Canada reacts to a birdie on the 15th green on day three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 26, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Adam Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-70-72-78
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T67
|67-68-73-71
|-1
|3.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|4.900
Adam Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Adam Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.092
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.012
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.264
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.411
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.252
|-0.208
Adam Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.