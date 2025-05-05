PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Adam Svensson of Canada reacts to a birdie on the 15th green on day three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 26, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Adam Svensson of Canada reacts to a birdie on the 15th green on day three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 26, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Adam Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2470-68-72-70-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-70-72-78+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6767-68-73-71-13.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-71-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-72-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5971-66-71-71-54.900

    Adam Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Adam Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.092-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.012-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2640.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.4110.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.252-0.208

    Adam Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.092 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 66.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 84 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW