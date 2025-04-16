Louisville’s Sebastian Moss wins Calusa Cup, moves to No. 5 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
Sebastian Moss carded a bogey-free 3-under 69 in the final round of the Calusa Cup and captured his win with a birdie on the final hole. (Courtesy Louisville Athletics)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Louisville’s Sebastian Moss moved into the top five of the PGA TOUR University Ranking for the first time this season after his victory at the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Moss' win at Calusa Pines marked his third win in 2024-25 and his fifth overall victory over the span of his career with the Cardinals.
Moss carded a bogey-free 3-under 69 in the final round of the Calusa Cup and captured his win with a birdie on the final hole of the tournament to secure a one-stroke victory. Moss' move from No. 11 to 5 this week is significant because at the end of the season, the top 10 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, while finishers 11-25 will earn PGA TOUR Americas membership.
Also returning to the winner’s circle this week was North Carolina’s David Ford, who tightened his grip on the No. 1 spot in the ranking after his fifth win of the season at the Tar Heel Intercollegiate. Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 2), Florida’s Ian Gilligan (No. 3) and Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester (No. 4) round out the top five.
Ford’s third consecutive victory comes on the heels of his wins at the Valspar Intercollegiate and the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. Ford’s five individual wins this season are the most in a single season in North Carolina’s program history. Ford also tied the North Carolina program record for career wins with seven.
Conference championship play gets underway next week, with Ford and Moss competing at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky, from April 24-28.
PGA TOUR University ranking
Week 15/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1233.2236
|25
|2
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1109.0965
|23
|3
|-
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|1065.79
|21
|4
|-
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1026.449
|22
|5
|+6
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|1017.816
|20
|6
|-1
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1017.2923
|26
|7
|-1
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|1004.125
|20
|8
|-
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|969.604
|25
|9
|+1
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|962.2209
|22
|10
|-1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|957.9238
|21
|11
|-4
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|951.7948
|25
|12
|-
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|942.0069
|23
|13
|-
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|937.7296
|25
|14
|-
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|883.336
|20
|15
|-
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|880.3981
|22
|16
|-
|Drew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|865.7613
|23
|17
|+2
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|847.0129
|17
|18
|-1
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|841.6633
|21
|19
|-1
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|834.5931
|19
|20
|-
|Kieron van Wyk
|College of Charleston
|826.8942
|21
|21
|-1
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|802.363
|20
|22
|-
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|798.6068
|19
|23
|+1
|Nathan Franks
|South Carolina
|796.41
|15
|24
|+2
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|791.3254
|22
|25
|-2
|Scotty Kennon
|Wake Forest
|790.8409
|22