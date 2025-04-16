PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Louisville’s Sebastian Moss wins Calusa Cup, moves to No. 5 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Sebastian Moss carded a bogey-free 3-under 69 in the final round of the Calusa Cup and captured his win with a birdie on the final hole. (Courtesy Louisville Athletics)

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Louisville’s Sebastian Moss moved into the top five of the PGA TOUR University Ranking for the first time this season after his victory at the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Moss' win at Calusa Pines marked his third win in 2024-25 and his fifth overall victory over the span of his career with the Cardinals.

    Moss carded a bogey-free 3-under 69 in the final round of the Calusa Cup and captured his win with a birdie on the final hole of the tournament to secure a one-stroke victory. Moss' move from No. 11 to 5 this week is significant because at the end of the season, the top 10 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, while finishers 11-25 will earn PGA TOUR Americas membership.

    Also returning to the winner’s circle this week was North Carolina’s David Ford, who tightened his grip on the No. 1 spot in the ranking after his fifth win of the season at the Tar Heel Intercollegiate. Auburn’s Brendan Valdes (No. 2), Florida’s Ian Gilligan (No. 3) and Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester (No. 4) round out the top five.

    Ford’s third consecutive victory comes on the heels of his wins at the Valspar Intercollegiate and the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. Ford’s five individual wins this season are the most in a single season in North Carolina’s program history. Ford also tied the North Carolina program record for career wins with seven.

    Conference championship play gets underway next week, with Ford and Moss competing at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky, from April 24-28.

    PGA TOUR University ranking

    Week 15/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1233.223625
    2-Brendan ValdesAuburn1109.096523
    3-Ian GilliganFlorida1065.7921
    4-Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1026.44922
    5+6Sebastian MossLouisville1017.81620
    6-1Preston SummerhaysArizona State1017.292326
    7-1Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt1004.12520
    8-Jackson BuchananIllinois969.60425
    9+1Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA962.220922
    10-1Algot KleenLSU957.923821
    11-4Omar MoralesUCLA951.794825
    12-Justin HastingsSan Diego State942.006923
    13-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M937.729625
    14-Carson BachaAuburn883.33620
    15-Calum ScottTexas Tech880.398122
    16-Drew GoodmanOklahoma865.761323
    17+2Enrique DimayugaSMU847.012917
    18-1Caden FioroniUNLV841.663321
    19-1Jake PeacockSouth Florida834.593119
    20-Kieron van WykCollege of Charleston826.894221
    21-1Nicholas MathewsNC State802.36320
    22-Gray AlbrightFlorida State798.606819
    23+1Nathan FranksSouth Carolina796.4115
    24+2Maxwell FordNorth Carolina791.325422
    25-2Scotty KennonWake Forest790.840922
