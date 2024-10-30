North Carolina’s David Ford becomes new No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

This is the first time in the five-year history of PGA TOUR University that there have been more than two different No. 1 players in the same season. Summerhays was the first No. 1 this season and held the position for four weeks. Valdes took over the top spot on Oct. 9 and was No. 1 for three weeks, and Ford became the third player to clinch the No. 1 spot this week. At the conclusion of the fall season, the top player in the ranking will earn an exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.