1H AGO

North Carolina’s David Ford becomes new No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – For the third time this season, a new No. 1 has emerged in the PGA TOUR University Ranking as North Carolina’s David Ford won the Williams Cup, marking his second consecutive win this fall after claiming the individual title at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. Additionally, this marked Ford’s second victory at the Williams Cup after winning the event in 2023.

    The Williams Cup featured four of the top five players in the ranking. Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester posted his third consecutive top-five finish with a T5 to take over the No. 2 spot. Previous No. 1 Brendan Valdes (Auburn) dropped to No. 3 with a T19 finish, and No. 4 Preston Summerhays (Arizona State) posted a T12 finish to remain No. 4. No. 5 Omar Morales (UCLA) rounds out the top five as the Bruins played in The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate, and Morales’ T6 finish will be reflected in next week’s ranking.

    Ford posted back-to-back rounds of 4-under 68s to strengthen his lead heading into the final round of the Williams Cup. A final-round 2-under 70, along with a crucial birdie on No. 16, was enough to secure a one-stroke victory over Arizona State sophomore Connor Williams. After beginning the season No. 7 in the preseason ranking, Ford has captured the No. 1 spot off the strength of four top-10s, highlighted by back-to-back victories.

    This is the first time in the five-year history of PGA TOUR University that there have been more than two different No. 1 players in the same season. Summerhays was the first No. 1 this season and held the position for four weeks. Valdes took over the top spot on Oct. 9 and was No. 1 for three weeks, and Ford became the third player to clinch the No. 1 spot this week. At the conclusion of the fall season, the top player in the ranking will earn an exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

    Helping North Carolina take home the team title at the Williams Cup was Maxwell Ford, who posted his best showing of the season at the Williams Cup to finish T5 and move up four spots to No. 17.

    Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan furthered his positioning inside the top 10 after combining a victory at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational with a third-place finish at the Steelwood Collegiate. Buchanan moved up two spots to No. 6.

    LSU’s Algot Kleen returned to No. 10 after a T13 finish at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. The biggest jump in the top 25 was made by Kye Meeks (Ole Miss), as his second-place finish in Mississippi boosted him 11 spots to No. 25.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 43/2024


    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints AverageEvents
    11David FordNorth Carolina1,126.2418
    21Jose Luis BallesterArizona State1,073.1616
    3-2Brendan ValdesAuburn1,060.8819
    4-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1,050.3919
    5-Omar MoralesUCLA1,043.4817
    62Jackson BuchananIllinois1,003.5920
    7-1Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt997.929315
    8-1Ian GilliganFlorida983.738116
    9-Sebastian MossLouisville960.840517
    101Algot KleenLSU937.874117
    111Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA927.518615
    12-2Enrique DimayugaSMU925.480911
    131Calum ScottTexas Tech917.146417
    141Tiger ChristensenArizona915.268817
    15-2Andrew GoodmanOklahoma902.99717
    16-Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M890.6919
    174Maxwell FordNorth Carolina855.021816
    18-1Gray AlbrightFlorida State841.631315
    19-1Nicholas MathewsNC State836.892615
    20-Jake PeacockSouth Florida834.687814
    211Stephen Campbell Jr.Oklahoma829.638111
    221Deven PatelVirginia828.433716
    23-4Justin HastingsSan Diego State828.327315
    24-Scotty KennonWake Forest803.462917
    2511Kye MeeksOle Miss788.253312