North Carolina’s David Ford becomes new No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – For the third time this season, a new No. 1 has emerged in the PGA TOUR University Ranking as North Carolina’s David Ford won the Williams Cup, marking his second consecutive win this fall after claiming the individual title at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. Additionally, this marked Ford’s second victory at the Williams Cup after winning the event in 2023.
The Williams Cup featured four of the top five players in the ranking. Arizona State’s Jose Luis Ballester posted his third consecutive top-five finish with a T5 to take over the No. 2 spot. Previous No. 1 Brendan Valdes (Auburn) dropped to No. 3 with a T19 finish, and No. 4 Preston Summerhays (Arizona State) posted a T12 finish to remain No. 4. No. 5 Omar Morales (UCLA) rounds out the top five as the Bruins played in The Preserve Golf Club Collegiate, and Morales’ T6 finish will be reflected in next week’s ranking.
Ford posted back-to-back rounds of 4-under 68s to strengthen his lead heading into the final round of the Williams Cup. A final-round 2-under 70, along with a crucial birdie on No. 16, was enough to secure a one-stroke victory over Arizona State sophomore Connor Williams. After beginning the season No. 7 in the preseason ranking, Ford has captured the No. 1 spot off the strength of four top-10s, highlighted by back-to-back victories.
This is the first time in the five-year history of PGA TOUR University that there have been more than two different No. 1 players in the same season. Summerhays was the first No. 1 this season and held the position for four weeks. Valdes took over the top spot on Oct. 9 and was No. 1 for three weeks, and Ford became the third player to clinch the No. 1 spot this week. At the conclusion of the fall season, the top player in the ranking will earn an exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Helping North Carolina take home the team title at the Williams Cup was Maxwell Ford, who posted his best showing of the season at the Williams Cup to finish T5 and move up four spots to No. 17.
Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan furthered his positioning inside the top 10 after combining a victory at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational with a third-place finish at the Steelwood Collegiate. Buchanan moved up two spots to No. 6.
LSU’s Algot Kleen returned to No. 10 after a T13 finish at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. The biggest jump in the top 25 was made by Kye Meeks (Ole Miss), as his second-place finish in Mississippi boosted him 11 spots to No. 25.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 43/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points Average
|Events
|1
|1
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1,126.24
|18
|2
|1
|Jose Luis Ballester
|Arizona State
|1,073.16
|16
|3
|-2
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1,060.88
|19
|4
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1,050.39
|19
|5
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|1,043.48
|17
|6
|2
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|1,003.59
|20
|7
|-1
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|997.9293
|15
|8
|-1
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|983.7381
|16
|9
|-
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|960.8405
|17
|10
|1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|937.8741
|17
|11
|1
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|927.5186
|15
|12
|-2
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|925.4809
|11
|13
|1
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|917.1464
|17
|14
|1
|Tiger Christensen
|Arizona
|915.2688
|17
|15
|-2
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|902.997
|17
|16
|-
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|890.69
|19
|17
|4
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|855.0218
|16
|18
|-1
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|841.6313
|15
|19
|-1
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|836.8926
|15
|20
|-
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|834.6878
|14
|21
|1
|Stephen Campbell Jr.
|Oklahoma
|829.6381
|11
|22
|1
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|828.4337
|16
|23
|-4
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|828.3273
|15
|24
|-
|Scotty Kennon
|Wake Forest
|803.4629
|17
|25
|11
|Kye Meeks
|Ole Miss
|788.2533
|12