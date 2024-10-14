PGA TOUR University No. 1 player to receive exemption into Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The top-ranked PGA TOUR University player has made the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic each of the last two years – Ludvig Åberg finished T70 in 2023 and Michael Thorbjornsen tied for 11th in 2024. Both players went on to finish their college careers No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking and earned PGA TOUR membership, with Åberg going on to win the Omega European Masters and The RSM Classic and earn a Ryder Cup captain’s pick in his first season as a pro.