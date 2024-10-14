PGA TOUR University No. 1 player to receive exemption into Hero Dubai Desert Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – For the fourth year in a row, the No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University at the end of the fall college golf season will receive an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, tournament officials announced. The top-ranked player in the PGA TOUR University Ranking as of Nov. 27 will be invited to compete in the Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club, Jan. 16-19, 2025.
The top-ranked PGA TOUR University player has made the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic each of the last two years – Ludvig Åberg finished T70 in 2023 and Michael Thorbjornsen tied for 11th in 2024. Both players went on to finish their college careers No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking and earned PGA TOUR membership, with Åberg going on to win the Omega European Masters and The RSM Classic and earn a Ryder Cup captain’s pick in his first season as a pro.
Thorbjornsen has two top 10s in 10 PGA TOUR starts since turning pro in June, while Sam Bennett, the 2022 U.S. Amateur champion, earned the first PGA TOUR University exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and just completed his second season as a pro, finishing 31st on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
“We’re thrilled to once again offer the top-ranked player in PGA TOUR University an exemption into the Hero Dubai Desert Classic," said Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Dubai Desert Classic. "This event has a rich history of showcasing future stars, and we’re proud to be a part of the journey for these talented young golfers.
“Watching players like Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen not only compete but excel on the global stage reinforces the significance of this opportunity. We look forward to welcoming the next top-ranked player to Emirates Golf Club and seeing what they can achieve in this prestigious Rolex Series event.”
Auburn’s Brendan Valdes is currently No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, and he narrowly leads North Carolina’s David Ford. Also in contention for the exemption are Arizona State teammates Josele Ballester (No. 3), who won the U.S. Amateur earlier this summer, and Preston Summerhays (No. 4).
The No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Ranking on Nov. 27 will receive the exemption, and the player will receive full PGA TOUR University points for his finish in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Brendan von Doehren, executive director of PGA TOUR University, said: “The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has played an integral role in the careers of Sam Bennett, Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen, and we couldn’t be more thankful for the tournament’s support of PGA TOUR University and amateur golf. There’s no better way to prepare for a professional career than competing against the world’s best in an event like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.”
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.
Upon the conclusion of the collegiate golf season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earns PGA TOUR membership. Players Nos. 2-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players finishing sixth through 25th earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas.