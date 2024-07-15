PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Ludvig Åberg finishes T4 at Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ludvig Åberg finished inside the top 10 for the seventh time this season after a T4 effort at the Genesis Scottish Open. Åberg stays at No. 6 in the FedExCup for the fourth consecutive week. Åberg has now finished in the top 12 in three of his last four starts. Åberg will make his debut at The Open Championship this Thursday and will look to add to a 2024 major record that includes a runner-up finish at the Masters and a T12 finish at the U.S. Open.
Pierceson Coody turned in his best result of the season, finishing T2 at the ISCO Championship after a five-man playoff. Coody jumps 22 spots to No. 112 after his runner-up finish. Coody held the 54-hole lead for the first time on TOUR at Keene Trace Golf Club. This is the second top-five finish of the season for Coody, with the first coming at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May where he finished T5.
Coody and Åberg, the No. 1 players in the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023, respectively, were the top alumni who played the weekend across the two TOUR events. Mac Meissner finished T16 in Kentucky, while Davis Thompson finished T46 in Scotland.
Florida State’s Luke Clanton earned another point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, bringing his total to 11 after making the cut at the ISCO Championship. If Clanton – currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking – accumulates 20 total points by the end of his junior season, he will earn his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Clanton would become the second player to earn his card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, joining Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent.
Eleven PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Explore NB Open on PGA TOUR Americas. John Keefer finished 2nd in New Brunswick, his third straight top-five finish and second straight runner-up, and currently holds the No. 7 spot in the Fortinet Cup points list. Michael Brennan (T4)and Dylan Menante (T7) also recorded the best finishes of their seasons in New Brunswick. Frederik Kjettrup finished T49 and occupies the No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup Points list for the second straight week.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|2,092
|15
|2nd, Twice
|23
|Davis Thompson
|1,326
|21
|1st, John Deere Classic
|44
|Austin Eckroat
|963
|19
|1st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|84
|Kevin Yu
|466
|19
|T3, The American Express
|92
|Chris Gotterup
|410
|20
|1st, Myrtle Beach Classic
|103
|Mac Meissner
|337
|18
|T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
|114
|Pierceson Coody
|300
|18
|T2, ISCO Championship
|124
|Michael Thorbjornsen*
|229
|4
|T2, John Deere Classic
|130
|Jacob Bridgeman
|212
|17
|T14, RBC Canadian Open
|157
|Parker Coody
|151
|18
|T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
|158
|Joe Highsmith
|146
|17
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|160
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|130
|18
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|10
|Quade Cummins
|897
|16
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|13
|Jackson Suber
|806
|16
|2nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
|15
|John Pak
|762
|13
|1st, Compliance Solutions Championship
|21
|Trent Phillips
|655
|16
|T2, The Panama Championship
|23
|William Mouw
|617
|15
|T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|28
|Noah Goodwin
|530
|15
|T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|29
|Ricky Castillo
|525
|16
|T5, Twice
|34
|Sam Bennett
|451
|15
|7th, Visit Knoxville Open
|39
|Ross Steelman
|377
|15
|3rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|61
|Matthew Riedel*
|273
|5
|T2, The Ascendant
|69
|Cole Hammer
|241
|16
|6th, Astara Golf Championship
|77
|Garett Reband
|208
|12
|T3, Astara Chile Classic
|90
|Patrick Welch
|164
|16
|13th, UNC Health Championship
|93
|Logan McAllister
|152
|15
|T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open
|101
|Fred Biondi
|143
|14
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|105
|Trevor Werbylo
|140
|15
|T9, Veritex Bank Championship
|112
|Ryan Hall
|123
|10
|T14, UNC Health Championship
|120
|Austin Greaser*
|109
|5
|T4, Memorial Health Championship
|121
|Yuxin Lin
|106
|4
|8th, Veritex Bank Championship
|T128
|Christo Lamprecht*
|93
|4
|T5, The Ascendant
|159
|Connor Howe
|60
|10
|T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|165
|Karl Vilips*
|48
|1
|T13, The Ascendant
|172
|RJ Manke
|40
|2
|T20, AdventHealth Championship
|178
|William Moll*
|30
|5
|T38, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|181
|Nick Gabrelcik*
|28
|5
|T31, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|195
|Cole Sherwood
|18
|3
|T46, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|T203
|Ben Carr
|9
|1
|T48, Club Car Championship
|T216
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|2
|T51, Astara Golf Championship
|226
|Sam Choi
|5
|9
|T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|1
|Frederik Kjettrup*
|1,008
|3
|1st, twice
|7
|John Keefer*
|650
|3
|2nd, twice
|12
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|487
|9
|2nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|15
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|393
|9
|T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
|24
|Ben Carr
|296
|9
|T3, KIA Open
|30
|Derek Hitchner
|248
|9
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|40
|Yuxin Lin
|192
|4
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|49
|Reid Davenport
|172
|9
|T8, Twice
|52
|Ryan Burnett
|155
|8
|T12, Explore NB Open
|69
|Michael Brennan*
|119
|3
|T4, Explore NB Open
|83
|Dylan Menante*
|84
|3
|T7, Explore NB Open
|103
|Ryggs Johnston*
|68
|3
|T12, ATB Classic
|110
|RJ Manke
|60
|3
|T12, Explore NB Open
|112
|Cameron Sisk
|56
|6
|T22, Diners Club Peru Open
|114
|Tommy Kuhl
|55
|9
|T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|T126
|Cole Sherwood*
|45
|1
|T18, ATB Classic
|T162
|Karl Vilips*
|20
|2
|T33, ATB Classic
|173
|Bryce Lewis*
|17
|3
|T37, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|T206
|Petr Hruby*
|5
|3
|T56, Explore NB Open
|212
|Sampson Zheng*
|4
|1
|T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|T214
|Canon Claycomb*
|4
|3
|T67, Explore NB Open
*Class of 2024