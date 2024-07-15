PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Ludvig Åberg finishes T4 at Genesis Scottish Open

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Ludvig Åberg finished inside the top 10 for the seventh time this season after a T4 effort at the Genesis Scottish Open. Åberg stays at No. 6 in the FedExCup for the fourth consecutive week. Åberg has now finished in the top 12 in three of his last four starts. Åberg will make his debut at The Open Championship this Thursday and will look to add to a 2024 major record that includes a runner-up finish at the Masters and a T12 finish at the U.S. Open.

    Pierceson Coody turned in his best result of the season, finishing T2 at the ISCO Championship after a five-man playoff. Coody jumps 22 spots to No. 112 after his runner-up finish. Coody held the 54-hole lead for the first time on TOUR at Keene Trace Golf Club. This is the second top-five finish of the season for Coody, with the first coming at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May where he finished T5.

    Coody and Åberg, the No. 1 players in the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023, respectively, were the top alumni who played the weekend across the two TOUR events. Mac Meissner finished T16 in Kentucky, while Davis Thompson finished T46 in Scotland.

    Florida State’s Luke Clanton earned another point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, bringing his total to 11 after making the cut at the ISCO Championship. If Clanton – currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking – accumulates 20 total points by the end of his junior season, he will earn his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated. Clanton would become the second player to earn his card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated, joining Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent.

    Eleven PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Explore NB Open on PGA TOUR Americas. John Keefer finished 2nd in New Brunswick, his third straight top-five finish and second straight runner-up, and currently holds the No. 7 spot in the Fortinet Cup points list. Michael Brennan (T4)and Dylan Menante (T7) also recorded the best finishes of their seasons in New Brunswick. Frederik Kjettrup finished T49 and occupies the No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup Points list for the second straight week.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Ludvig Åberg2,092152nd, Twice
    23Davis Thompson 1,326211st, John Deere Classic
    44Austin Eckroat 963191st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    84Kevin Yu46619T3, The American Express
    92Chris Gotterup 410201st, Myrtle Beach Classic
    103Mac Meissner33718T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
    114Pierceson Coody30018T2, ISCO Championship
    124Michael Thorbjornsen*2294T2, John Deere Classic
    130Jacob Bridgeman 21217T14, RBC Canadian Open
    157Parker Coody 15118T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    158Joe Highsmith 14617T6, Puerto Rico Open
    160Adrien Dumont de Chassart 13018T6, Puerto Rico Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    10Quade Cummins  89716T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    13Jackson Suber806162nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
    15John Pak762131st, Compliance Solutions Championship
    21Trent Phillips65516T2, The Panama Championship
    23William Mouw61715T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    28Noah Goodwin53015T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    29Ricky Castillo52516T5, Twice
    34Sam Bennett451157th, Visit Knoxville Open
    39Ross Steelman377153rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    61Matthew Riedel*2735T2, The Ascendant
    69Cole Hammer241166th, Astara Golf Championship
    77Garett Reband20812T3, Astara Chile Classic
    90Patrick Welch1641613th, UNC Health Championship
    93Logan McAllister15215T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open
    101Fred Biondi  14314T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    105Trevor Werbylo14015T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    112Ryan Hall12310T14, UNC Health Championship
    120Austin Greaser*1095T4, Memorial Health Championship
    121Yuxin Lin10648th, Veritex Bank Championship
    T128Christo Lamprecht*934T5, The Ascendant
    159Connor Howe6010T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    165Karl Vilips*481T13, The Ascendant
    172RJ Manke402T20, AdventHealth Championship
    178William Moll*305T38, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    181Nick Gabrelcik*285T31, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    195Cole Sherwood183T46, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    T203Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship
    T216Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship
    226Sam Choi59T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    1Frederik Kjettrup*1,00831st, twice
    7John Keefer*65032nd, twice
    12Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira48792nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    15Chase Sienkiewicz3939T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
    24Ben Carr2969T3, KIA Open
    30Derek Hitchner2489T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    40Yuxin Lin1924T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    49Reid Davenport1729T8, Twice
    52Ryan Burnett1558T12, Explore NB Open
    69Michael Brennan*1193T4, Explore NB Open
    83Dylan Menante*843T7, Explore NB Open
    103Ryggs Johnston*683T12, ATB Classic
    110RJ Manke603T12, Explore NB Open
    112Cameron Sisk566T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    114Tommy Kuhl559T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    T126Cole Sherwood*451T18, ATB Classic
    T162Karl Vilips*202T33, ATB Classic
    173Bryce Lewis*173T37, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    T206Petr Hruby*53T56, Explore NB Open
    212Sampson Zheng*41T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    T214Canon Claycomb*43T67, Explore NB Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.