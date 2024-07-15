PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Ludvig Åberg finishes T4 at Genesis Scottish Open

Ludvig Åberg finished inside the top 10 for the seventh time this season after a T4 effort at the Genesis Scottish Open. Åberg stays at No. 6 in the FedExCup for the fourth consecutive week. Åberg has now finished in the top 12 in three of his last four starts. Åberg will make his debut at The Open Championship this Thursday and will look to add to a 2024 major record that includes a runner-up finish at the Masters and a T12 finish at the U.S. Open.