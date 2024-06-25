PGA TOUR University On TOUR: John Pak, Frederik Kjettrup add to alumni victory count
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Two PGA TOUR University alumni – and also Florida State alums – won last weekend, with John Pak winning the Korn Ferry Tour’s Compliance Solutions Championship and Frederik Kjettrup winning in his debut on PGA TOUR Americas at The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist. It marked the first time two PGA TOUR University alumni won on the same weekend, and alumni have now combined for 21 professional victories since the first class turned pro in June 2021.
Leading by seven through 54 holes, Pak carded a final-round 70 to win by three over Jackson Suber, who closed with a 63 for his second career runner-up finish. Pak also won on PGA TOUR Canada last summer, and he joins Pierceson Coody (3 wins), Ludvig Åberg (2), Trevor Werbylo (2) and Noah Goodwin (2) as alumni with multiple professional wins. Additionally, the No. 1 player from each of the first three classes now has multiple professional wins (2021/Pak, 2022/Coody, 2023/Åberg).
The story was similar on PGA TOUR Americas – Kjettrup built a three-shot cushion through three rounds, and a long birdie putt on No. 17 in the final round proved to be the difference in a one-shot victory over Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira. Though Kjettrup made his pro debut at the U.S. Open, he joins Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Ricky Castillo as alumni who won his first start on his member tour.
On the PGA TOUR, Michael Thorbjornsen made his professional debut at the Travelers Championship after finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. For the first two rounds, Thorbjornsen was paired with Ludvig Åberg, the top player from the Class of 2023, and he carded a second-round 64 to enter the weekend T24. Thorbjornsen closed with rounds of 66-70 and finished T39.
Also last week, the final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking was published, and three PGA TOUR University alumni were among the 60 qualifiers. Ludvig Åberg (Sweden), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium) and Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei) qualified to make their Olympic debuts and represent their countries at Paris 2024, August 1-4 at Le Golf National.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|8
|Quade Cummins
|809
|14
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|9
|John Pak
|762
|12
|1st, Compliance Solutions Championship
|17
|Trent Phillips
|655
|15
|T2, The Panama Championship
|20
|William Mouw
|615
|13
|T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|22
|Jackson Suber
|584
|14
|2nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
|26
|Noah Goodwin
|530
|14
|T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|28
|Ricky Castillo
|506
|15
|T5, twice
|37
|Sam Bennett
|376
|13
|7th, Visit Knoxville Open
|38
|Ross Steelman
|372
|13
|3rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|60
|Cole Hammer
|237
|14
|6th, Astara Golf Championship
|67
|Garett Reband
|204
|11
|T3, Astara Chile Classic
|88
|Fred Biondi
|143
|12
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|91
|Logan McAllister
|141
|13
|T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open
|93
|Trevor Werbylo
|140
|13
|T9, Veritex Bank Championship
|101
|Patrick Welch
|132
|14
|13th, UNC Health Championship
|112
|Yuxin Lin
|106
|4
|8th, Veritex Bank Championship
|114
|Ryan Hall
|104
|8
|T14, UNC Health Championship
|151
|Connor Howe
|60
|8
|T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|164
|RJ Manke
|40
|2
|T20, AdventHealth Championship
|176
|Nick Gabrelcik*
|22
|3
|T31, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|178
|William Moll*
|22
|3
|T38, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|196
|Ben Carr
|9
|1
|T48, Club Car Championship
|203
|Matthew Riedel*
|8
|3
|T47, Compliance Solutions Championship
|208
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|2
|T51, Astara Golf Championship
|216
|Sam Choi
|5
|8
|T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open
|-
|Christo Lamprecht*
|0
|2
|-
|-
|Austin Greaser*
|0
|3
|-
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|9
|Frederik Kjettrup*
|500
|1
|1st, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|12
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|407
|7
|2nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|24
|Ben Carr
|264
|7
|T3, KIA Open
|22
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|255
|7
|T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
|25
|Derek Hitchner
|242
|7
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|37
|Yuxin Lin
|160
|2
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|58
|John Keefer*
|105
|1
|T5, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|62
|Ryan Burnett
|98
|6
|T16, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|66
|Reid Davenport
|92
|7
|T8, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|94
|Cameron Sisk
|56
|6
|T22, Diners Club Peru Open
|96
|Tommy Kuhl
|55
|7
|T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|146
|Bryce Lewis*
|17
|1
|T37, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|173
|Michael Brennan*
|4
|1
|T61, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|173
|Dylan Menante*
|4
|1
|T61, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|178
|Sampson Zheng*
|4
|1
|T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|182
|RJ Manke
|3
|1
|T70, The Beachlands Victoria Open
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|1992
|14
|2nd, twice
|41
|Austin Eckroat
|963
|18
|1st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|58
|Davis Thompson
|635
|18
|T2, Myrtle Beach Classic
|84
|Chris Gotterup
|407
|17
|1st, Myrtle Beach Classic
|85
|Kevin Yu
|404
|16
|T3, The American Express
|109
|Mac Meissner
|265
|15
|T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
|124
|Jacob Bridgeman
|193
|14
|T14, RBC Canadian Open
|134
|Pierceson Coody
|165
|15
|T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
|141
|Parker Coody
|151
|15
|T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
|143
|Joe Highsmith
|141
|14
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|154
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|120
|15
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|200
|Michael Thorbjornsen*
|20
|1
|T39, Travelers Championship
*Class of 2024