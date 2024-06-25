PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University On TOUR:  John Pak, Frederik Kjettrup add to alumni victory count

PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Two PGA TOUR University alumni – and also Florida State alums – won last weekend, with John Pak winning the Korn Ferry Tour’s Compliance Solutions Championship and Frederik Kjettrup winning in his debut on PGA TOUR Americas at The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist. It marked the first time two PGA TOUR University alumni won on the same weekend, and alumni have now combined for 21 professional victories since the first class turned pro in June 2021.

    Leading by seven through 54 holes, Pak carded a final-round 70 to win by three over Jackson Suber, who closed with a 63 for his second career runner-up finish. Pak also won on PGA TOUR Canada last summer, and he joins Pierceson Coody (3 wins), Ludvig Åberg (2), Trevor Werbylo (2) and Noah Goodwin (2) as alumni with multiple professional wins. Additionally, the No. 1 player from each of the first three classes now has multiple professional wins (2021/Pak, 2022/Coody, 2023/Åberg).

    The story was similar on PGA TOUR Americas – Kjettrup built a three-shot cushion through three rounds, and a long birdie putt on No. 17 in the final round proved to be the difference in a one-shot victory over Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira. Though Kjettrup made his pro debut at the U.S. Open, he joins Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Ricky Castillo as alumni who won his first start on his member tour.

    On the PGA TOUR, Michael Thorbjornsen made his professional debut at the Travelers Championship after finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. For the first two rounds, Thorbjornsen was paired with Ludvig Åberg, the top player from the Class of 2023, and he carded a second-round 64 to enter the weekend T24. Thorbjornsen closed with rounds of 66-70 and finished T39.

    Also last week, the final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking was published, and three PGA TOUR University alumni were among the 60 qualifiers. Ludvig Åberg (Sweden), Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium) and Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei) qualified to make their Olympic debuts and represent their countries at Paris 2024, August 1-4 at Le Golf National.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    8Quade Cummins  80914T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    9John Pak762121st, Compliance Solutions Championship
    17Trent Phillips65515T2, The Panama Championship
    20William Mouw61513T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    22Jackson Suber584142nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
    26Noah Goodwin53014T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    28Ricky Castillo50615T5, twice
    37Sam Bennett376137th, Visit Knoxville Open
    38Ross Steelman372133rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    60Cole Hammer237146th, Astara Golf Championship
    67Garett Reband20411T3, Astara Chile Classic
    88Fred Biondi  14312T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    91Logan McAllister14113T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open
    93Trevor Werbylo14013T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    101Patrick Welch1321413th, UNC Health Championship
    112Yuxin Lin10648th, Veritex Bank Championship
    114Ryan Hall1048T14, UNC Health Championship
    151Connor Howe608T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    164RJ Manke402T20, AdventHealth Championship
    176Nick Gabrelcik*223T31, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    178William Moll*223T38, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    196Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship
    203Matthew Riedel*83T47, Compliance Solutions Championship
    208Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship
    216Sam Choi58T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open
    -Christo Lamprecht*02-
    -Austin Greaser*03-

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    9Frederik Kjettrup*50011st, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    12Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira40772nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    24Ben Carr2647T3, KIA Open
    22Chase Sienkiewicz2557T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
    25Derek Hitchner2427T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    37Yuxin Lin1602T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    58John Keefer*1051T5, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    62Ryan Burnett986T16, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    66Reid Davenport927T8, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    94Cameron Sisk566T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    96Tommy Kuhl557T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    146Bryce Lewis*171T37, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    173Michael Brennan*41T61, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    173Dylan Menante*41T61, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    178Sampson Zheng*41T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    182RJ Manke31T70, The Beachlands Victoria Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Ludvig Åberg 1992142nd, twice
    41Austin Eckroat 963181st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    58Davis Thompson 63518T2, Myrtle Beach Classic
    84Chris Gotterup 407171st, Myrtle Beach Classic
    85Kevin Yu40416T3, The American Express
    109Mac Meissner26515T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
    124Jacob Bridgeman 19314T14, RBC Canadian Open
    134Pierceson Coody16515T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
    141Parker Coody 15115T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    143Joe Highsmith 14114T6, Puerto Rico Open
    154Adrien Dumont de Chassart 12015T6, Puerto Rico Open
    200Michael Thorbjornsen*201T39, Travelers Championship

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR
