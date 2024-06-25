PGA TOUR University On TOUR:  John Pak, Frederik Kjettrup add to alumni victory count

Leading by seven through 54 holes, Pak carded a final-round 70 to win by three over Jackson Suber, who closed with a 63 for his second career runner-up finish. Pak also won on PGA TOUR Canada last summer, and he joins Pierceson Coody (3 wins), Ludvig Åberg (2), Trevor Werbylo (2) and Noah Goodwin (2) as alumni with multiple professional wins. Additionally, the No. 1 player from each of the first three classes now has multiple professional wins (2021/Pak, 2022/Coody, 2023/Åberg).