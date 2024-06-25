Patton Kizzire betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.186.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.978, which ranked 25th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.