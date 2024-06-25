Patton Kizzire betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 11: Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire looks for better results in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic having failed to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club in 2023.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kizzire has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- Kizzire last participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Kizzire's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|7/28/2022
|74
|71-69-74-72
|-2
|7/1/2021
|25
|68-72-73-64
|-11
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|6/27/2019
|MC
|70-72
|-2
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 44-under.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging 2.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.072 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire has a 0.663 average that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 139th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|298.5
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|70.83%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.36
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.98%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|14.09%
|9.88%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has played 12 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Kizzire, who has 150 points, currently sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.186.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.978, which ranked 25th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.072
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.663
|3.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.469
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.237
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.114
|2.347
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
