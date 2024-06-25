Pierceson Coody betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 1.690.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 4.156 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.969.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.103, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.