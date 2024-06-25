Pierceson Coody betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Pierceson Coody hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 coming off a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- This is Coody's first time playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the past five years.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Coody's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 1.906 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 ranks 126th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 152nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.429, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.52%.
- On the greens, Coody's 0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 19th on TOUR this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 96th. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (76th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|310.4
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|66.52%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.95
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.42%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.64%
|13.54%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 165 points, Coody currently ranks 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 1.690.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 4.156 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.969.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.103, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.182
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.429
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.292
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.511
|1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.392
|1.906
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.