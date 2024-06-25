Chris Kirk betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that event, he finished first.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.