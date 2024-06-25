Chris Kirk betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk shot 17-under and finished 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kirk has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 15-under.
- In 2023, Kirk finished 14th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Kirk's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|7/28/2022
|17
|68-69-67-70
|-14
|7/1/2021
|12
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|7/2/2020
|21
|67-65-70-73
|-13
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.029 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -3.245 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.291 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.9 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk owns a 0.150 average that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 63.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranks 48th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.9
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|63.83%
|55.16%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.51
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|62
|24.95%
|14.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|16.01%
|20.63%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has played 16 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Kirk, who has 1280 points, currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that event, he finished first.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.291
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.150
|-0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.137
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.435
|-1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.144
|-3.245
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
