41M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk shot 17-under and finished 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kirk has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 15-under.
    • In 2023, Kirk finished 14th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Kirk's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20231467-68-67-69-17
    7/28/20221768-69-67-70-14
    7/1/20211267-68-70-69-14
    7/2/20202167-65-70-73-13

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 45th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.029 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -3.245 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.291 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.9 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk owns a 0.150 average that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 63.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranks 48th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.9297.9
    Greens in Regulation %12163.83%55.16%
    Putts Per Round4828.5129.2
    Par Breakers6224.95%14.68%
    Bogey Avoidance11116.01%20.63%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has played 16 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Kirk, who has 1280 points, currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that event, he finished first.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.291-0.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.150-0.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.137-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.435-1.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.144-3.245

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

