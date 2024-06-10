PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Jackson Koivun makes cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

3 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Jackson Koivun earned his 15th point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated after making the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Koivun birdied two of the final five holes in the second round to get inside the cutline at Muirfield Village Golf Club in his PGA TOUR debut. Koivun earned a spot in the field after winning the Jack Nicklaus Award.

    Koivun became the first freshman to sweep the three collegiate player of the year awards in the same season. The Auburn freshman won the Jack Nicklaus Award, Ben Hogan Award and Haskins Award on top of leading the Tigers to their first national championship in program history. Koivun needs to earn 20 points to earn his TOUR card and would join Gordon Sargent as the only other player to reach that threshold.


    Jackson Koivun makes PGA TOUR debut at the Memorial


    Ludvig Åberg finished T5 at the Memorial, his fifth top-10 finish of the season. Åberg moved up one spot to No. 7 in the FedExCup. Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat also made the cut in Ohio.

    Åberg, Thompson and Eckroat are in the field at the 124th U.S. Open, and they’re joined by fellow alumni Sam Bennett and Logan McAllister. Three players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024 are in the field at Pinehurst No. 2: Frederik Kjettrup (No. 8), Maxwell Moldovan (No. 20) and Santiago De la Fuente (No. 23).

    In addition to the eight PGA TOUR University alumni who are in the field, 12 collegiate players qualified for the U.S. Open: Jackson Buchanan (Illinois), Luke Clanton (Florida State), Ben James (Virginia), Ashton McCulloch (Michigan State), Omar Morales (UCLA), Hiroshi Tai (Georgia Tech),Brandon Valdes (Auburn),Bryan Kim (Duke), Gunnar Broin (Kansas), Parker Bell (Florida), Wells Williams (Vanderbilt) and Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt).

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings   

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    7Ludvig Åberg 1,78512Second, twice
    41Austin Eckroat 90016First, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    76Davis Thompson 45517T2, Myrtle Beach Classic
    82Kevin Yu40416T3, The American Express
    83Chris Gotterup 39916First, Myrtle Beach Classic
    107Mac Meissner26514T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
    122Jacob Bridgeman 19314T14, RBC Canadian Open
    132Pierceson Coody16515T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
    140Parker Coody 15115T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    142Joe Highsmith 14114T6, Puerto Rico Open
    154Adrien Dumont de Chassart 12015T6, Puerto Rico Open

    Korn Ferry Tour

    John Pak finished T12 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex, his third top-20 finish of the season. William Moll, the No. 6 player in this season’s PGA TOUR University Ranking, became the first player from the Class of 2024 to make the cut in his professional debut.

    Sam Bennett will make his third career start at the U.S. Open this week, and Logan McAllister will make his first career start in a major championship at Pinehurst No. 2.

    Fourteen PGA TOUR University alumni are in the field at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, including defending champion Ricky Castillo. Castillo made his professional debut and earned his first career win in Wichita in 2023.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List   

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    7Quade Cummins  79412T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    14Trent Phillips65113T2, The Panama Championship
    24Noah Goodwin48312T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    25Ricky Castillo47613T5, twice
    31Sam Bennett370117th, Visit Knoxville Open
    36Ross Steelman33311Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
    42William Mouw29011T5, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    44Jackson Suber27912T6, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    49John Pak2549T3, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
    53Cole Hammer23712Sixth, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    62Garett Reband2049T3, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    78Fred Biondi  14310T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals 
    87Trevor Werbylo13411T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    89Logan McAllister13212T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
    102Yuxin Lin1033Eighth, Veritex Bank Championship
    108Patrick Welch991213th, UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
    132Ryan Hall716T14, UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
    166Connor Howe216T51, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
    T187Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
    T194Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    201Sam Choi58T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
    208William Moll4167th, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex

    PGA TOUR Americas

    Nine 2024 graduates earned exempt status for the North America Swing through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School: Neal Shipley (Ohio State), John Marshall Butler (Auburn), Brett Roberts (Florida State), Charlie Crockett (Missouri), Barend Botha (Toledo), Yuki Moriyama (UNLV), Coalter Smith (Wisconsin), Paul Conroy (Chattanooga)and Thomas Ponder (Alabama).

    Shipley earned status through Q-School after a senior season where the Ohio State alum earned Low Amateur honors at the 2024 Masters, and he will make his second major start of the year at the U.S. Open this week.

    The PGA TOUR Americas season resumes with the Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist (June 20-23), the first event of the North America Swing.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    18Chase Sienkiewicz2436T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
    20Derek Hitchner2426T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    25Ben Carr2056T3, KIA Open
    33Yuxin Lin1602T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    51Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira1076T8, KIA Open
    61Reid Davenport846T8, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    83Cameron Sisk566T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    85Tommy Kuhl556T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    91Ryan Burnett505T32, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
