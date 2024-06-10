PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Jackson Koivun makes cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jackson Koivun earned his 15th point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated after making the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Koivun birdied two of the final five holes in the second round to get inside the cutline at Muirfield Village Golf Club in his PGA TOUR debut. Koivun earned a spot in the field after winning the Jack Nicklaus Award.
Koivun became the first freshman to sweep the three collegiate player of the year awards in the same season. The Auburn freshman won the Jack Nicklaus Award, Ben Hogan Award and Haskins Award on top of leading the Tigers to their first national championship in program history. Koivun needs to earn 20 points to earn his TOUR card and would join Gordon Sargent as the only other player to reach that threshold.
Jackson Koivun makes PGA TOUR debut at the Memorial
Ludvig Åberg finished T5 at the Memorial, his fifth top-10 finish of the season. Åberg moved up one spot to No. 7 in the FedExCup. Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat also made the cut in Ohio.
Åberg, Thompson and Eckroat are in the field at the 124th U.S. Open, and they’re joined by fellow alumni Sam Bennett and Logan McAllister. Three players from the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024 are in the field at Pinehurst No. 2: Frederik Kjettrup (No. 8), Maxwell Moldovan (No. 20) and Santiago De la Fuente (No. 23).
In addition to the eight PGA TOUR University alumni who are in the field, 12 collegiate players qualified for the U.S. Open: Jackson Buchanan (Illinois), Luke Clanton (Florida State), Ben James (Virginia), Ashton McCulloch (Michigan State), Omar Morales (UCLA), Hiroshi Tai (Georgia Tech),Brandon Valdes (Auburn),Bryan Kim (Duke), Gunnar Broin (Kansas), Parker Bell (Florida), Wells Williams (Vanderbilt) and Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt).
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|7
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,785
|12
|Second, twice
|41
|Austin Eckroat
|900
|16
|First, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|76
|Davis Thompson
|455
|17
|T2, Myrtle Beach Classic
|82
|Kevin Yu
|404
|16
|T3, The American Express
|83
|Chris Gotterup
|399
|16
|First, Myrtle Beach Classic
|107
|Mac Meissner
|265
|14
|T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
|122
|Jacob Bridgeman
|193
|14
|T14, RBC Canadian Open
|132
|Pierceson Coody
|165
|15
|T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
|140
|Parker Coody
|151
|15
|T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
|142
|Joe Highsmith
|141
|14
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|154
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|120
|15
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
Korn Ferry Tour
John Pak finished T12 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex, his third top-20 finish of the season. William Moll, the No. 6 player in this season’s PGA TOUR University Ranking, became the first player from the Class of 2024 to make the cut in his professional debut.
Sam Bennett will make his third career start at the U.S. Open this week, and Logan McAllister will make his first career start in a major championship at Pinehurst No. 2.
Fourteen PGA TOUR University alumni are in the field at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, including defending champion Ricky Castillo. Castillo made his professional debut and earned his first career win in Wichita in 2023.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|7
|Quade Cummins
|794
|12
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|14
|Trent Phillips
|651
|13
|T2, The Panama Championship
|24
|Noah Goodwin
|483
|12
|T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|25
|Ricky Castillo
|476
|13
|T5, twice
|31
|Sam Bennett
|370
|11
|7th, Visit Knoxville Open
|36
|Ross Steelman
|333
|11
|Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|42
|William Mouw
|290
|11
|T5, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|44
|Jackson Suber
|279
|12
|T6, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|49
|John Pak
|254
|9
|T3, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|53
|Cole Hammer
|237
|12
|Sixth, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|62
|Garett Reband
|204
|9
|T3, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|78
|Fred Biondi
|143
|10
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|87
|Trevor Werbylo
|134
|11
|T9, Veritex Bank Championship
|89
|Logan McAllister
|132
|12
|T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|102
|Yuxin Lin
|103
|3
|Eighth, Veritex Bank Championship
|108
|Patrick Welch
|99
|12
|13th, UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
|132
|Ryan Hall
|71
|6
|T14, UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
|166
|Connor Howe
|21
|6
|T51, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T187
|Ben Carr
|9
|1
|T48, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T194
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|2
|T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|201
|Sam Choi
|5
|8
|T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|208
|William Moll
|4
|1
|67th, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex
PGA TOUR Americas
Nine 2024 graduates earned exempt status for the North America Swing through PGA TOUR Americas Q-School: Neal Shipley (Ohio State), John Marshall Butler (Auburn), Brett Roberts (Florida State), Charlie Crockett (Missouri), Barend Botha (Toledo), Yuki Moriyama (UNLV), Coalter Smith (Wisconsin), Paul Conroy (Chattanooga)and Thomas Ponder (Alabama).
Shipley earned status through Q-School after a senior season where the Ohio State alum earned Low Amateur honors at the 2024 Masters, and he will make his second major start of the year at the U.S. Open this week.
The PGA TOUR Americas season resumes with the Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist (June 20-23), the first event of the North America Swing.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|18
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|243
|6
|T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
|20
|Derek Hitchner
|242
|6
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|25
|Ben Carr
|205
|6
|T3, KIA Open
|33
|Yuxin Lin
|160
|2
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|51
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|107
|6
|T8, KIA Open
|61
|Reid Davenport
|84
|6
|T8, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|83
|Cameron Sisk
|56
|6
|T22, Diners Club Peru Open
|85
|Tommy Kuhl
|55
|6
|T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|91
|Ryan Burnett
|50
|5
|T32, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club