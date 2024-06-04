PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 19: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 19: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren looks for better results in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he placed 52nd shooting 6-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Noren has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In 2023, Noren finished 52nd (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Noren's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20235272-74-71-77+6
    6/2/2022MC75-73+4
    6/3/20211373-69-75-68-3
    7/16/2020MC73-77+6
    5/30/20194173-70-69-75-1

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Noren has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Noren is averaging 0.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 5.274 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Noren .

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.268 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 131st, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 26th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.423. Additionally, he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.86%.
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (104th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.9295.9
    Greens in Regulation %570.86%68.21%
    Putts Per Round10428.9628.4
    Par Breakers10124.20%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance310.00%10.19%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Noren has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times (92.3%).
    • Currently, Noren ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings with 786 points.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.046. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.151, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked third in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2680.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4232.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4362.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1760.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3035.274

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.