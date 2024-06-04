Alex Noren betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Noren has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.

Noren is averaging 0.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.