Alex Noren betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 19: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Alex Noren looks for better results in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he placed 52nd shooting 6-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Noren has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2023, Noren finished 52nd (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Noren's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|6/2/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|6/3/2021
|13
|73-69-75-68
|-3
|7/16/2020
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|5/30/2019
|41
|73-70-69-75
|-1
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Noren has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Noren is averaging 0.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 5.274 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.268 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 131st, while his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 26th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.423. Additionally, he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.86%.
- On the greens, Noren's 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.9
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|70.86%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.96
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.20%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|10.00%
|10.19%
Noren's best finishes
- Noren has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times (92.3%).
- Currently, Noren ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings with 786 points.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074 (he finished third in that tournament).
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.046. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.151, which ranked 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
- Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked third in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.268
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.423
|2.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.436
|2.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.176
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.303
|5.274
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.