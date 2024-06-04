Adam Schenk betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk shot 3-under and finished seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Atlas CC June 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Schenk's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score even-par, over his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Schenk last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Schenk's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|6/2/2022
|26
|74-72-69-72
|-1
|5/30/2019
|65
|71-74-72-75
|+4
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -2.187 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 (48th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.7 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 148th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.378, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.33%.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.7
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.33%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.63
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|103
|24.18%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.30%
|16.67%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Schenk, who has 568 points, currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.667 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk delivered his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.432. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.256
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.378
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.004
|-2.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.301
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.175
|-2.187
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.