28M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk shot 3-under and finished seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Atlas CC June 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Schenk's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score even-par, over his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Schenk last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 3-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Schenk's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023775-71-68-71-3
    6/2/20222674-72-69-72-1
    5/30/20196571-74-72-75+4

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -2.187 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 (48th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.7 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 148th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.378, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.33%.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75300.7300.7
    Greens in Regulation %9865.33%62.96%
    Putts Per Round6428.6328.5
    Par Breakers10324.18%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.30%16.67%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Schenk, who has 568 points, currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.667 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk delivered his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.432. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2560.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.378-0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.004-2.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3010.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.175-2.187

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

