Lee Hodges betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges looks for better results in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished 12th shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Hodges has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 12th.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Hodges' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
Hodges' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 1.577 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hodges is averaging 2.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 ranks 131st on TOUR this season, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.378 average that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 83rd this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|294.8
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.17%
|60.49%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.71
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.77%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.42%
|14.81%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 535 points, Hodges currently ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 2.510. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.054.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.173
|-1.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.378
|2.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.307
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.068
|1.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.033
|2.951
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
