32M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges looks for better results in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished 12th shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Hodges has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 12th.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Hodges' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20231272-69-70-76-1

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 1.577 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hodges is averaging 2.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 ranks 131st on TOUR this season, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.378 average that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 83rd this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123294.8298.1
    Greens in Regulation %12864.17%60.49%
    Putts Per Round7428.7127.9
    Par Breakers15221.77%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.42%14.81%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • With 535 points, Hodges currently ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 2.510. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.054.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803), which ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.173-1.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3782.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.307-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0681.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0332.951

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

