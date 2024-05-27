Michael Thorbjornsen earns PGA TOUR card as No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University Class of 2024

Thorbjornsen began the 2023-24 season on the sideline, as he missed the entire fall campaign with a stress fracture in his back. When he returned to the Cardinal lineup in February, he finished T71 and T17, respectively, in his first two starts, relinquishing the No. 1 spot to Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht. Thorbjornsen returned to the top of PGA TOUR University after winning the Cabo Collegiate, and the victory started a sprint to the finish that included five consecutive top-10s entering this week’s national championship.