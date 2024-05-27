PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Bunched leaderboard provides final-round opportunities at 2024 NCAA Championship

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Adam Wallin of the Ohio State Buckeyes takes a two-stroke lead into the final round of the NCAA Men's Golf Division I Championships. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    CARLSBAD, Calif. – Ohio State University’s Adam Wallin took a two-stroke lead through 54 holes of the 2024 NCAA Championship, posting a 3-under 69 and rising to 5-under par for the tournament at Omni La Costa’s North Course.

    Stanford University’s Karl Vilips, who carried a five-stroke lead into Sunday’s third round of the individual competition, remains the highest-ranked player on the leaderboard with significant PGA TOUR University Ranking implications ahead of Monday’s final round. Vilips followed rounds of 3-under 69 and 4-under 68 with a 4-over 76, leaving him two strokes behind Wallin.

    Baylor University redshirt senior John Keefer, who entered the week ranked No. 29, maintained his position in the top 10 on the leaderboard (T7) with a 1-under 71.

    Vilips currently projects to move to No. 6 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, while Keefer projects to move to No. 24. Should Wallin go on to win the individual national title, the Swede will still not earn enough points to finish in the top 25 of the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking.

    Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, who entered the week ranked No. 2, remained sidelined for the third round due to a back injury. Lamprecht needed to win the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship (and have current No. 1 Michael Thorbjornsen finish outside the top 10) to finish No. 1 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Due to the substitution, Lamprecht is no longer eligible to win the individual national title.

    Thorbjornsen went out in 4-over 40 and made just one birdie against three bogeys on the back nine. Both Stanford and Thorbjornsen missed the cut for the fourth and final round of stroke play.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking projections

    Projected RankCurrent RankPlayer (College)NCAA Championship
    11Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford University)MC
    No. 1 earns PGA TOUR membership
    22Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech)--
    33Austin Greaser (University of North Carolina)T78
    44Matthew Riedel (Vanderbilt University)T40
    55Nicholas Gabrelcik (University of North Florida)T22
    Nos. 2-5 earn fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership
    614Karl Vilips (Stanford University)T2
    76William Moll (Vanderbilt University)T60
    88Cole Sherwood (Vanderbilt University)T27
    97Frederik Kjettrup (Florida State University)T78
    109Gustav Frimodt (Texas Christian University)--
    Nos. 6-10 earn conditional Korn Ferry Tour status, fully exempt PGA TOUR Americas membership
    1111Mats Ege (East Tennessee State University)T27
    1210Michael Brennan (Wake Forest University)MC
    1313Ben Lorenz (University of Oklahoma)T40
    1412Sampson-Yunhe Zheng (University of California-Berkeley)MC
    1515Jonas Baumgartner (Oklahoma State University)MC
    1617Dylan Menante (University of North Carolina)T73
    1719Ryggs Johnston (Arizona State University)--
    1820Canon Claycomb (University of Alabama)--
    1916Herman Wibe Sekne (Purdue University)MC
    2018Maxwell Moldovan (Ohio State University)T78
    2121Petr Hruby (University of Washington)--
    2222Bryce Lewis (University of Tennessee)T40
    2323Santiago De la Fuente del Valle (University of Houston)--
    2429John Keefer (Baylor University)T7
    2525Ben Van Wyk (University of Georgia)--
    Nos. 11-25 earn fully exempt PGA TOUR Americas membership
    PGA TOUR
