Stanford’s Karl Vilips, No. 14 in PGA TOUR University Ranking, on the rise after NCAA Championship’s opening round

Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, who entered the week ranked No. 2, can only pass top-ranked Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford with a win, plus a finish outside the top 10 for Thorbjornsen. Lamprecht opened in 2-under 70, bouncing back from a double bogey at the par-3 12th, his third hole of the day, with five birdies and joined Keefer in the three-way T5. Thorbjornsen battled to a 2-over 74 (and T41 on the leaderboard), which included three bogeys and a double bogey at the par-5 10th.