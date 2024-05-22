How it works: PGA TOUR University at 2024 NCAA Championship
2 Min Read
The stroke play portion of this week’s NCAA Championship (May 24-27) is the final tournament for players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. (Courtesy Courtesy of Omni La Costa Resort & Spa)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The stroke play portion of this week’s NCAA Championship (May 24-27) is the final tournament for players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024. The top 25 players in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will be announced Monday, May 27, after the final round of stroke play at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024, the points distribution for the NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season PGA TOUR University Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.
PGA TOUR University Bonus Points:
|1st – 15 points
|6th – 5 points
|2nd – 10 points
|7th – 4 points
|3rd – 8 points
|8th – 3 points
|4th – 7 points
|9th – 2 points
|5th – 6 points
|10th – 1 point
The NCAA Championship field includes 30 teams and six individuals, and 19 of the top 25 players in PGA TOUR University are on teams that qualified. The pre-tournament projections outlined below are based on some assumptions (noted in each section). Projections will continually change throughout the tournament, as Points Average of all players will change based on how they play at the NCAA Championship.
Updated projections based on daily results will be published after each round during the NCAA Championship.
No. 1 Finish
At Stake: The player who finishes No. 1 will earn PGA TOUR membership for the remainder of the 2024 season and the 2025 season.
- No. 1 Michael Thorbjornsencan finish with a Points Average no worse than 1325.2478; he is mathematically assured to finish No. 1 if he finishes T10 (2-way) or better
- No. 2 Christo Lamprecht’s maximum Points Average is 1360.4720; in order to finish No. 1, he must win the individual NCAA Championship AND Thorbjornsen must finish worse than T10 (2-way)
Top-5 Finish
At Stake: Players who finish Nos. 2-5 earn exempt membership on Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the 2024 season and are exempt into Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
No. 5-ranked Nicholas Gabrelcik enters the NCAA Championship with a Points Average of 1062.8529. To maintain his average, Gabrelcik needs to finish 14th (solo) or better. In order to surpass Gabrelcik’s current average, players would need the following finishes:
- No. 6 William Moll – 8th (solo)
- No. 7 Frederik Kjettrup – 4th (solo)
- No. 8 Cole Sherwood – 4th (solo)
- No. 10 Michael Brennan – Win
- No. 11 Mats Ege – Win
- No. 12 Sampson-Yunhe Zheng – 2nd (solo)
- No. 13 Ben Lorenz – Win
- No. 14 Karl Vilips – Win
- No. 15 Jonas Baumgartner – Win
- No. 16 Herman Wibe Sekne – Win
- No. 17 Dylan Menante – Win
Top-10 Finish
At Stake: Players who finish Nos. 6-10 earn conditional membership on Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the 2024 season and are exempt on PGA TOUR Americas for the remainder of the 2024 season. They are exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
No. 9-ranked Gustav Frimodt did not qualify for the NCAA Championship and his PGA TOUR U record is complete. In order to surpass Frimodt’s average of 980.1327, players would need the following finishes:
- No. 10 Michael Brennan – 15th (solo)
- No. 11 Mats Ege – T10 (3-way)
- No. 12 Sampson-Yunhe Zheng – T10 (4-way)
- No. 13 Ben Lorenz – 9th (solo)
- No. 14 Karl Vilips – 7th (solo)
- No. 15 Jonas Baumgartner – 6th (solo)
- No. 16 Herman Wibe Sekne – 6th (solo)
- No. 17 Dylan Menante – 5th (solo)
- No. 18 Maxwell Moldovan – 3rd (solo)
- No. 22 Bryce Lewis – 3rd (solo)
- No. 24 John Marshall Butler – Win
- No. 26 Cole Anderson – Win
- No. 28 Brett Roberts – Win
- No. 29 John Keefer – Win
- No. 31 Nathan Petronzio – Win
- No. 35 Brian Stark – Win
Top-25 Finish
At Stake: Players who finish Nos. 6-25 are exempt on PGA TOUR Americas for the remainder of the 2024 season and are exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
No. 25-ranked Ben Van Wyk did not qualify for the NCAA Championship and his PGA TOUR U record is complete. In order to surpass Van Wyk’s average of 871.2534, players would need the following finishes:
- No. 26 Cole Anderson – T25 (2-way)
- No. 28 Brett Roberts – 13th (solo)
- No. 29 John Keefer – 11th (solo)
- No. 30 Bastien Amat – 8th (solo)
- No. 31 Nathan Petronzio – 9th (solo)
- No. 32 Tyran Snyders – 8th (solo)
- No. 35 Brian Stark – 6th (solo)
- No. 36 Daniel Da Costa Rodrigues – 5th (solo)
- No. 37 Jake Hall – 5th (solo)
- No. 40 Bartley Forrester – 4th (solo)
- No. 44 Peter Fountain – 3rd (solo)
- No. 47 Robbie Higgins – Win
- No. 49 Neal Shipley – Win
- No. 51 Luke Kluver – 4th (solo)
- No. 52 Barclay Brown – Win
- No. 53 Bard Bjornevik Skogen – 2nd (solo)
- No. 55 Jonathan Nielsen – Win