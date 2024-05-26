Stanford’s Karl Vilips, No. 14 in PGA TOUR University Ranking, leads by five at NCAA Championship

Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, who entered the week ranked No. 2, subbed out of the team’s second round lineup due to a back injury. Lamprecht needed to win the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship (and have current No. 1 Michael Thorbjornsen finish outside the top 10) to finish No. 1 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Due to the substitution, Lamprecht is no longer eligible to win the individual national title.

