Stanford’s Karl Vilips, No. 14 in PGA TOUR University Ranking, leads by five at NCAA Championship

Karl Vilips preparing to putt on hole No. 9 at The Goodwin at TPC Harding Park on March 28, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Stanford Men's Golf)

    CARLSBAD, California – Off the strength of a 5-under 31 on the back nine of Omni La Costa’s North Course, Stanford University senior Karl Vilips raced out to a five-stroke lead through 36 holes of the 2024 NCAA Championship. Vilips, who began his round on the back nine, carded a 4-under 68 Saturday, taking him to 7-under par for the tournament.

    Vilips, who entered the week at No. 14 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, currently projects to move to No. 4 should he go on to win the individual national title.

    East Tennessee State University redshirt senior Mats Ege and Baylor University redshirt senior John Keefer maintained spots in the top 10 of the individual leaderboard, standing T7 and even par after two rounds.

    Ege, who entered the week ranked No. 11, currently projects to move to No. 10. Keefer, who entered the wee ranked No. 29, currently projects to move to No. 24.

    Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, who entered the week ranked No. 2, subbed out of the team’s second round lineup due to a back injury. Lamprecht needed to win the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship (and have current No. 1 Michael Thorbjornsen finish outside the top 10) to finish No. 1 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Due to the substitution, Lamprecht is no longer eligible to win the individual national title.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking Projections

    Projected rankCurrent rankPlayer (college)NCAA Championship
    11Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford University)T40
    No. 1 earns PGA TOUR membership
    22Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech)--
    33Austin Greaser (University of North Carolina)T91
    414Karl Vilips (Stanford University)1st
    54Matthew Riedel (Vanderbilt University)T34
    Nos. 2-5 earn fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership
    65Nicholas Gabrelcik (University of North Florida)T22
    76William Moll (Vanderbilt University)T67
    88Cole Sherwood (Vanderbilt University)T27
    97Frederik Kjettrup (Florida State University)T117
    1011Mats Ege (East Tennessee State University)T7
    Nos. 6-10 earn conditional Korn Ferry Tour status, fully exempt PGA TOUR Americas membership
    119Gustav Frimodt (Texas Christian University)--
    1210Michael Brennan (Wake Forest University)T40
    1312Sampson-Yunhe Zheng (University of California-Berkeley)T40
    1413Ben Lorenz (University of Oklahoma)T91
    1515Jonas Baumgartner (Oklahoma State University)T67
    1617Dylan Menante (University of North Carolina)T54
    1716Herman Wibe Sekne (Purdue University)T91
    1819Ryggs Johnston (Arizona State University)--
    1920Canon Claycomb (University of Alabama)--
    2018Maxwell Moldovan (Ohio State University)T91
    2121Petr Hruby (University of Washington)--
    2222Bryce Lewis (University of Tennessee)T40
    2323Santiago De la Fuente del Valle (University of Houston)--
    2429John Keefer (Baylor University)T7
    2525Ben Van Wyk (University of Georgia)--
    Nos. 11-25 earn fully exempt PGA TOUR Americas membership
    PGA TOUR
