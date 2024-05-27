PGA TOUR University Class of 2024 ranking finalized, Michael Thorbjornsen earns PGA TOUR card

Christo Lamprecht of Georgia Tech, the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking since last month, missed the final three rounds of stroke play due to a back injury, thus ending his chances of chasing down Thorbjornsen for the top spot in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Lamprecht finished No. 2, earning Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of the 2024 season, as well as an exemption to Final Stage of 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.