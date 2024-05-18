PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Projected top-25 PGA TOUR University Ranking following NCAA Regional Championships

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In advance of next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship, PGA TOUR University has released a projected ranking that includes results from the six NCAA Regional Championships. The complete PGA TOUR University Ranking will officially update to include NCAA Regionals on Wednesday, May 22.

    The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the conclusion of stroke play at next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship (May 24-27) at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

    For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024, the points distribution for the NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season’s PGA TOUR University Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.

    PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 25th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas.

    Projected top-25 PGA TOUR University Ranking following NCAA Regional Championships

    RankPlayerUniversityDivisor Points Average
    1Michael ThorbjornsenStanford University271,365.99
    2Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech231,245.71
    3Austin GreaserUniversity of North Carolina-Chapel Hill231,103.91
    4Matthew RiedelVanderbilt University221,073.02
    5Nicholas GabrelcikUniversity of North Florida241,062.85
    6William MollVanderbilt University201,040.74
    7Frederik KjettrupFlorida State University211,013.78
    8Cole SherwoodVanderbilt University221,007.91
    9Gustav FrimodtTexas Christian University18980.1327
    10Michael BrennanWake Forest University24977.5158
    11Mats EgeEast Tennessee State University25972.5176
    12Sampson-Yunhe ZhengUniversity of California-Berkeley19970.7968
    13Ben LorenzUniversity of Oklahoma22965.2458
    14Karl VilipsStanford University23952.843
    15Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State University24946.3854
    16Herman Wibe SeknePurdue University21939.3833
    17Dylan MenanteUniversity of North Carolina-Chapel Hill23939.1091
    18Maxwell MoldovanOhio State University27924.9673
    19Ryggs JohnstonArizona State University23918.9877
    20Canon ClaycombUniversity of Alabama23918.9713
    21Petr HrubyUniversity of Washington21910.6952
    22Bryce LewisUniversity of Tennessee21899.7081
    23Santiago De la Fuente del ValleUniversity of Houston21887.0052
    24John Marshall ButlerAuburn University22878.7222
    25Ben Van WykUniversity of Georgia23871.2534
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.