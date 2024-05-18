Projected top-25 PGA TOUR University Ranking following NCAA Regional Championships
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In advance of next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship, PGA TOUR University has released a projected ranking that includes results from the six NCAA Regional Championships. The complete PGA TOUR University Ranking will officially update to include NCAA Regionals on Wednesday, May 22.
The PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the conclusion of stroke play at next week’s NCAA D-I National Championship (May 24-27) at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.
For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024, the points distribution for the NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season’s PGA TOUR University Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.
PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 25th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Divisor
|Points Average
|1
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford University
|27
|1,365.99
|2
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|23
|1,245.71
|3
|Austin Greaser
|University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
|23
|1,103.91
|4
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt University
|22
|1,073.02
|5
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|University of North Florida
|24
|1,062.85
|6
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt University
|20
|1,040.74
|7
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State University
|21
|1,013.78
|8
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt University
|22
|1,007.91
|9
|Gustav Frimodt
|Texas Christian University
|18
|980.1327
|10
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest University
|24
|977.5158
|11
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State University
|25
|972.5176
|12
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|University of California-Berkeley
|19
|970.7968
|13
|Ben Lorenz
|University of Oklahoma
|22
|965.2458
|14
|Karl Vilips
|Stanford University
|23
|952.843
|15
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State University
|24
|946.3854
|16
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue University
|21
|939.3833
|17
|Dylan Menante
|University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
|23
|939.1091
|18
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State University
|27
|924.9673
|19
|Ryggs Johnston
|Arizona State University
|23
|918.9877
|20
|Canon Claycomb
|University of Alabama
|23
|918.9713
|21
|Petr Hruby
|University of Washington
|21
|910.6952
|22
|Bryce Lewis
|University of Tennessee
|21
|899.7081
|23
|Santiago De la Fuente del Valle
|University of Houston
|21
|887.0052
|24
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn University
|22
|878.7222
|25
|Ben Van Wyk
|University of Georgia
|23
|871.2534