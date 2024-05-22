Three PGA TOUR University players claim Regional titles ahead of season-ending NCAA Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – North Carolina’s Austin Greaser moved into the No. 3 spot in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual win at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional. Greaser was bogey-free through the final 14 holes of play and made four birdies, including one on No. 18, to take the lead and seal a one-stroke victory. After starting the season No. 5 in the ranking, Greaser moves into the top three for the first time.

