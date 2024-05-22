PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Three PGA TOUR University players claim Regional titles ahead of season-ending NCAA Championship

North Carolina’s Austin Greaser moved into the No. 3 spot in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual win at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional. (Credit UNC Men's Golf)

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – North Carolina’s Austin Greaser moved into the No. 3 spot in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual win at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional. Greaser was bogey-free through the final 14 holes of play and made four birdies, including one on No. 18, to take the lead and seal a one-stroke victory. After starting the season No. 5 in the ranking, Greaser moves into the top three for the first time.

    Headlined by Greaser’s victory, each of the top five players posted top-25 finishes at Regionals. No. 5-ranked Nicholas Gabrelcik (North Florida) tied for fourth at Rancho Santa Fe, his 17th top-10 in 24 starts on his U record, while top-ranked Michael Thorbjornsen finished T5 as Stanford advanced from its Regional by one stroke. Rounding out the top five, No. 4 Matthew Riedel (Vanderbilt) finished T10 at West Lafayette and No. 2 Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) tied for 21st at Chapel Hill.

    In addition to Greaser, Vanderbilt’s William Moll and Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz claimed individual titles at the West Lafayette and Rancho Santa Fe Regionals. Moll moved three spots in the ranking to No. 6, while Lorenz made the biggest jump of anyone in the top 25, improving eights spots to No. 13.

    In addition to the three regional champions, six other top-25 players moved up in this week’s ranking. University of California-Berkeley’s Sampson-Yunhe Zheng (No. 12) improved three spots in the ranking after a T2 finish at the Rancho Santa Fe Regional. Zheng started the spring as the No. 24 player in the ranking and has moved up 12 spots since January.

    In all, 19 of the top 25 players are on teams that advanced to the NCAA Championship, which will take place May 24-29 in Carlsbad, California, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. The six players who did not advance are No. 9 Gustav Frimodt (TCU), No. 19 Ryggs Johnston (Arizona State), No. 20 Canon Claycomb (Alabama), No. 21 Petr Hruby (Washington), No. 23 Santiago De la Fuente del Valle (Houston) and No. 25 Ben Van Wyk (Georgia).

    The individual NCAA champion will be determined by 72 holes of stroke play, and the Class of 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the final round on Monday, May 27. The top 25 players in the final ranking will earn the following performance benefits:

    • The player who finishes No. 1 will earn PGA TOUR membership for the remainder of the 2024 season and for the 2025 season.
    • Players who finish Nos. 2-5 earn exempt membership on Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the 2024 season and are exempt into Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
    • Players who finish Nos. 6-10 earn conditional membership on Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the 2024 season and are exempt on PGA TOUR Americas for the remainder of the 2024 season. They are exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
    • Players who finish Nos. 6-25 are exempt on PGA TOUR Americas for the remainder of the 2024 season and are exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 20/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Michael ThorbjornsenStanford271365.9918
    2-Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech231245.7100
    3+1Austin GreaserNorth Carolina231103.9060
    4-1Matthew RiedelVanderbilt221073.0172
    5-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida241062.8529
    6+3William MollVanderbilt201040.7420
    7+1Frederik KjettrupFlorida State211013.7771
    8-2Cole SherwoodVanderbilt221007.9113
    9-2Gustav FrimodtTCU18980.1327
    10+1Michael BrennanWake Forest24977.5158
    11-1Mats EgeEast Tennessee State25972.5176
    12+3Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal19970.7968
    13+8Ben LorenzOklahoma22965.2459
    14-2Karl VilipsStanford23952.8430
    15+2Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State24946.3854
    16+2Herman Wibe SeknePurdue21939.3833
    17-4Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina23939.1091
    18-4Maxwell MoldovanOhio State27924. 9674
    19+1Ryggs JohnstonArizona State23918.9878
    20-1Canon ClaycombAlabama23918.9713
    21-5Petr HrubyWashington21910.6952
    22-Bryce LewisTennessee21899.708
    23-Santiago De la FuenteHouston21887.0052
    24-John Marshall ButlerAuburn22878.7222
    25+1Ben Van WykGeorgia23871.2534

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2024 began Week 24/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    PGA TOUR
