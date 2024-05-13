PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Chris Gotterup earns first career PGA TOUR win at inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic

Seven alumni are in the field for the Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship at Club el Rincón de Cajicá in Bogotá, Colombia, the final event of the PGA TOUR Americas Latin America Swing. The top 60 players in the Fortinet Cup standings after the Latin America Swing are fully exempt for the North America Swing. Derek Hitchner, Ben Carr and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira are safely inside the top 60, while Reid Davenport, Chase Sienkiewicz, Cameron Sisk and Tommy Kuhl will look to secure exempt status for the summer. Yuxin Lin, who is currently 28th in the Fortinet Cup, is competing in the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship this week.