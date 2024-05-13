PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Chris Gotterup earns first career PGA TOUR win at inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic

    Chris Gotterup claimed his first win on the PGA TOUR atthe inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, becoming the third PGA TOUR University alum to win on TOUR. Gotterup joins Austin Eckroat who won the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in March, and Ludvig Åberg who won the 2023 RSM Classic. In all, PGA TOUR University alumni have combined for 19 professional victories since the first class graduated in 2021.

    Gotterup held a four-stroke lead heading into the final round, tying the largest lead on TOUR this season through 54 holes. After starting his final round with back-to-back bogeys, Gotterup responded with two birdies and an eagle on the next three holes, and three birdies on the final four holes to win by six shots, the largest margin of victory on TOUR this season. A product of Rutgers and the University of Oklahoma, Gotterup has now registered three consecutive top-25 finishes.

    Gotterup earned his TOUR card for the 2024 season after finishing 23rd in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings. With the win, Gotterup earned a two-year exemption on TOUR and a spot in the field this week at the PGA Championship.

    In addition to Gotterup, three alums finished in the top 15 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Davis Thompson registered a season-best T2, while Kevin Yu and Mac Meissner finished T4 and T13, respectively.

    Åberg, Eckroat and Gotterup will all make their first career appearances at the PGA Championship this week at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    7Ludvig Åberg 1,510102nd, twice
    36Austin Eckroat 780131st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    69Chris Gotterup 399131st, Myrtle Beach Classic
    71Kevin Yu38914T3, The American Express
    76Davis Thompson 35714T2, Myrtle Beach Classic
    127Mac Meissner16412T10, twice
    135Parker Coody 14713T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    136Jacob Bridgeman 14213T19, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
    138Joe Highsmith 14113T6, Puerto Rico Open
    148Adrien Dumont de Chassart 11414T6, Puerto Rico Open
    181Pierceson Coody5113T18, Corales Puntacana Championship

    Korn Ferry Tour

    After two weeks off, 17 alumni are in the field at the AdventHealth Championship (May 16-19). Ricky Castillo, Ross Steelman, Sam Bennett, John Pak, William Mouw, Fred Biondi, Trevor Werbylo, Cole Hammer, Yuxin Lin and Connor Howe will make their tournament debuts. Jackson Suber, Logan McAllister, Quade Cummins, Noah Goodwin, Trent Phillips, Garrett Reband and Patrick Welch will make their second career starts at Blue Hills Country Club. Suber and McAllister both posted top-10s at this event last season, finishing T5 and T9 respectively.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    5Trent Phillips5959T2, The Panama Championship
    10Quade Cummins  5658T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    17Ricky Castillo4449T5, twice
    20Noah Goodwin3889T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    24Ross Steelman31583rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
    27Jackson Suber2799T6, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    30Cole Hammer23796th, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    33Sam Bennett2278T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    40John Pak1996T3, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
    46William Mouw1777T5, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    49Garett Reband1655T3, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    59Fred Biondi  1387T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals 
    64Logan McAllister1328T20, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    68Trevor Werbylo1227T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    88Yuxin Lin8518th, Veritex Bank Championship
    131Patrick Welch398T36, Veritex Bank Championship
    154Ryan Hall184T34, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
    T171Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
    173Connor Howe8366th, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    T177Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    185Sam Choi57T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro

    PGA TOUR Americas

    Seven alumni are in the field for the Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship at Club el Rincón de Cajicá in Bogotá, Colombia, the final event of the PGA TOUR Americas Latin America Swing. The top 60 players in the Fortinet Cup standings after the Latin America Swing are fully exempt for the North America Swing. Derek Hitchner, Ben Carr and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira are safely inside the top 60, while Reid Davenport, Chase Sienkiewicz, Cameron Sisk and Tommy Kuhl will look to secure exempt status for the summer. Yuxin Lin, who is currently 28th in the Fortinet Cup, is competing in the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship this week.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings   

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    16Derek Hitchner2265T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    21Ben Carr2055T3, KIA Open
    28Yuxin Lin1602T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    41Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira1075T8, KIA Open
    51Reid Davenport845T8, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    52Chase Sienkiewicz805T19, KIA Open
    75Cameron Sisk565T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    76Tommy Kuhl555T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    80Ryan Burnett505T32, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    PGA TOUR
