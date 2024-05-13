PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Chris Gotterup earns first career PGA TOUR win at inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PGA TOUR
Chris Gotterup claimed his first win on the PGA TOUR atthe inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic, becoming the third PGA TOUR University alum to win on TOUR. Gotterup joins Austin Eckroat who won the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in March, and Ludvig Åberg who won the 2023 RSM Classic. In all, PGA TOUR University alumni have combined for 19 professional victories since the first class graduated in 2021.
Gotterup held a four-stroke lead heading into the final round, tying the largest lead on TOUR this season through 54 holes. After starting his final round with back-to-back bogeys, Gotterup responded with two birdies and an eagle on the next three holes, and three birdies on the final four holes to win by six shots, the largest margin of victory on TOUR this season. A product of Rutgers and the University of Oklahoma, Gotterup has now registered three consecutive top-25 finishes.
Gotterup earned his TOUR card for the 2024 season after finishing 23rd in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings. With the win, Gotterup earned a two-year exemption on TOUR and a spot in the field this week at the PGA Championship.
In addition to Gotterup, three alums finished in the top 15 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Davis Thompson registered a season-best T2, while Kevin Yu and Mac Meissner finished T4 and T13, respectively.
Åberg, Eckroat and Gotterup will all make their first career appearances at the PGA Championship this week at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|7
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,510
|10
|2nd, twice
|36
|Austin Eckroat
|780
|13
|1st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|69
|Chris Gotterup
|399
|13
|1st, Myrtle Beach Classic
|71
|Kevin Yu
|389
|14
|T3, The American Express
|76
|Davis Thompson
|357
|14
|T2, Myrtle Beach Classic
|127
|Mac Meissner
|164
|12
|T10, twice
|135
|Parker Coody
|147
|13
|T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
|136
|Jacob Bridgeman
|142
|13
|T19, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|138
|Joe Highsmith
|141
|13
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|148
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|114
|14
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|181
|Pierceson Coody
|51
|13
|T18, Corales Puntacana Championship
Korn Ferry Tour
After two weeks off, 17 alumni are in the field at the AdventHealth Championship (May 16-19). Ricky Castillo, Ross Steelman, Sam Bennett, John Pak, William Mouw, Fred Biondi, Trevor Werbylo, Cole Hammer, Yuxin Lin and Connor Howe will make their tournament debuts. Jackson Suber, Logan McAllister, Quade Cummins, Noah Goodwin, Trent Phillips, Garrett Reband and Patrick Welch will make their second career starts at Blue Hills Country Club. Suber and McAllister both posted top-10s at this event last season, finishing T5 and T9 respectively.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|5
|Trent Phillips
|595
|9
|T2, The Panama Championship
|10
|Quade Cummins
|565
|8
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|17
|Ricky Castillo
|444
|9
|T5, twice
|20
|Noah Goodwin
|388
|9
|T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|24
|Ross Steelman
|315
|8
|3rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|27
|Jackson Suber
|279
|9
|T6, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|30
|Cole Hammer
|237
|9
|6th, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|33
|Sam Bennett
|227
|8
|T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|40
|John Pak
|199
|6
|T3, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|46
|William Mouw
|177
|7
|T5, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|49
|Garett Reband
|165
|5
|T3, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|59
|Fred Biondi
|138
|7
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|64
|Logan McAllister
|132
|8
|T20, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|68
|Trevor Werbylo
|122
|7
|T9, Veritex Bank Championship
|88
|Yuxin Lin
|85
|1
|8th, Veritex Bank Championship
|131
|Patrick Welch
|39
|8
|T36, Veritex Bank Championship
|154
|Ryan Hall
|18
|4
|T34, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T171
|Ben Carr
|9
|1
|T48, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|173
|Connor Howe
|8
|3
|66th, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T177
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|2
|T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|185
|Sam Choi
|5
|7
|T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
PGA TOUR Americas
Seven alumni are in the field for the Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship at Club el Rincón de Cajicá in Bogotá, Colombia, the final event of the PGA TOUR Americas Latin America Swing. The top 60 players in the Fortinet Cup standings after the Latin America Swing are fully exempt for the North America Swing. Derek Hitchner, Ben Carr and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira are safely inside the top 60, while Reid Davenport, Chase Sienkiewicz, Cameron Sisk and Tommy Kuhl will look to secure exempt status for the summer. Yuxin Lin, who is currently 28th in the Fortinet Cup, is competing in the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship this week.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|16
|Derek Hitchner
|226
|5
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|21
|Ben Carr
|205
|5
|T3, KIA Open
|28
|Yuxin Lin
|160
|2
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|41
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|107
|5
|T8, KIA Open
|51
|Reid Davenport
|84
|5
|T8, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|52
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|80
|5
|T19, KIA Open
|75
|Cameron Sisk
|56
|5
|T22, Diners Club Peru Open
|76
|Tommy Kuhl
|55
|5
|T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|80
|Ryan Burnett
|50
|5
|T32, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club