PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Pierceson Coody is #TOURBound
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Korn Ferry Tour
Pierceson Coody, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished T6 at last week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and officially secured his PGA TOUR card for next season. The No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 has two wins and four total top-10s this season, and he is assured of a top-30 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List when the season ends in October at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
“It's awesome,” Coody said on Sunday afternoon in Utah. “It’s really cool. I feel like I have so much to learn, so much to improve on ... I was never the top junior; I didn’t come into the game that I feel I have right now until my sophomore year of college. I was always like, ‘Let’s see how good we can get.’”
Coody is the sixth PGA TOUR University alumnus to earn PGA TOUR membership, joining current members Ludvig Aberg (Class of 2023), Austin Eckroat (2021), Davis Thompson (2021), Trevor Werbylo (2021) and Kevin Yu (2021).
Five alumni are currently in the top-30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, including Pierceson’s twin brother, Parker Coody (No. 26). Adrien Dumont de Chassart (No. 6), Jackson Suber (No. 18) and Jacob Bridgeman (No. 29) are also in position to earn their PGA TOUR cards via Korn Ferry Tour points with six events remaining.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|4
|Pierceson Coody #
|1305
|16
|Win, Twice
|6
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart*
|1058
|6
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|18
|Jackson Suber
|761
|15
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|26
|Parker Coody
|700
|14
|T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|29
|Jacob Bridgeman
|661
|18
|T5, Memorial Health Championship
|31
|Logan McAllister
|646
|20
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|37
|Chris Gotterup
|583
|18
|4th, NV5 Invitational
|39
|Ricky Castillo*
|569
|6
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|40
|Mac Meissner
|532
|16
|T2, The Panama Championship
|46
|Trent Phillips
|476
|14
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|56
|Joe Highsmith
|392
|14
|T4, The Panama Championship
|62
|Quade Cummins
|338
|19
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|103
|Noah Goodwin
|167
|18
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|104
|Ryan Burnett*
|167
|6
|6th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|107
|Michael Feagles
|164
|17
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|109
|William Mouw*
|160
|7
|T17, Memorial Health Championship
|117
|Patrick Welch*
|149
|8
|T12, Twice
|153
|Cole Hammer
|75
|14
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|154
|Ross Steelman*
|73
|5
|T25, Utah Championship
|156
|RJ Manke
|73
|17
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|167
|Yuxin Lin*
|60
|6
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|173
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|184
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|7
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2023 | #TOURBound
PGA TOUR Canada
After starting his pro career with five straight top-10s, Sam Choi broke through in his seventh start with a win at last week’s Windsor Championship. Choi is the 10th PGA TOUR University alumnus to post a professional victory, and the total alumni win count is now 14.
Choi competed at the University of New Mexico for four seasons, and he was a graduate transfer at Pepperdine for 2022-23, where he earned GCAA/PING All-America Honors for the third time in his career and finished No. 11 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking. With the victory, Choi moved to No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup Standings with just three events remaining in the season.
Cameron Sisk (Class of 2022) posted a season-best T2 finish last week and improved 26 spots to No. 20 in the Fortinet Cup. John Pak (Class of 2021) is No. 4 in the season-long points race, while 2023 grad Connor Howe is currently No. 12.
The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the second through fifth finishers earn conditional membership in the 2024 season. All top-five finishers are also exempt into the Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|2
|Sam Choi*
|1020
|7
|Win, Windsor Championship
|4
|John Pak
|690
|7
|Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|12
|Connor Howe*
|355
|7
|T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|20
|Cameron Sisk
|276
|7
|T2, Windsor Championship
|22
|Tommy Kuhl*
|267
|7
|3rd, Osprey Valley Open
|34
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|188
|7
|T5, ATB Classic
|35
|Derek Hitchner*
|182
|5
|T6, Quebec Open
|53
|Ben Carr*
|124
|4
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|82
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*
|76
|2
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|103
|Reid Davenport*
|39
|7
|T39, Windsor Championship
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR
Ludvig Aberg made the cut for the sixth time in seven starts as a pro and finished T14 at the Wyndham Championship. Since finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023, Aberg posted four top-25 finishes and was 135th in the FedExCup in just seven starts.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|73
|Davis Thompson
|596
|25
|2nd, The American Express
|74
|Austin Eckroat
|594
|27
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|99
|Kevin Yu
|445
|16
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|135
|Ludvig Aberg
|254
|7
|T4, John Deere Classic
|188
|Trevor Werbylo
|111
|25
|T27, Valspar Championship
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank (Korn Ferry Tour); Wyndham Championship (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|1,057.83
|1,057.83
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|569.4
|569.4
|3
|William Mouw
|56.25*
|160.404
|216.654
|4
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|166.8
|166.8
|5
|Patrick Welch
|0
|149.328
|149.328
|6
|Sam Bennett
|95.717*
|0
|95.717
|7
|Ross Steelman
|0
|73.25
|73.25
|8
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|59.5
|59.5
|9
|Fred Biondi
|0
|23.833
|23.833
*Non-member points
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.