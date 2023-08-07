PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Pierceson Coody is #TOURBound

    Pierceson Coody, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished T6 at last week’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and officially secured his PGA TOUR card for next season. The No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022 has two wins and four total top-10s this season, and he is assured of a top-30 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List when the season ends in October at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

    “It's awesome,” Coody said on Sunday afternoon in Utah. “It’s really cool. I feel like I have so much to learn, so much to improve on ... I was never the top junior; I didn’t come into the game that I feel I have right now until my sophomore year of college. I was always like, ‘Let’s see how good we can get.’”

    Coody is the sixth PGA TOUR University alumnus to earn PGA TOUR membership, joining current members Ludvig Aberg (Class of 2023), Austin Eckroat (2021), Davis Thompson (2021), Trevor Werbylo (2021) and Kevin Yu (2021).

    Five alumni are currently in the top-30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, including Pierceson’s twin brother, Parker Coody (No. 26). Adrien Dumont de Chassart (No. 6), Jackson Suber (No. 18) and Jacob Bridgeman (No. 29) are also in position to earn their PGA TOUR cards via Korn Ferry Tour points with six events remaining.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    4Pierceson Coody #130516Win, Twice
    6Adrien Dumont de Chassart*10586Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    18Jackson Suber761152nd, Memorial Health Championship
    26Parker Coody70014T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    29Jacob Bridgeman66118T5, Memorial Health Championship
    31Logan McAllister646202nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    37Chris Gotterup583184th, NV5 Invitational
    39Ricky Castillo*5696Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    40Mac Meissner53216T2, The Panama Championship
    46Trent Phillips476142nd, UNC Health Championship
    56Joe Highsmith39214T4, The Panama Championship
    62Quade Cummins33819T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    103Noah Goodwin16718T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    104Ryan Burnett*16766th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    107Michael Feagles16417T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    109William Mouw*1607T17, Memorial Health Championship
    117Patrick Welch*1498T12, Twice
    153Cole Hammer7514T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    154Ross Steelman*735T25, Utah Championship
    156RJ Manke7317T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    167Yuxin Lin*606T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    173Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    184Fred Biondi*247T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am

    *Class of 2023 | #TOURBound

    PGA TOUR Canada

    After starting his pro career with five straight top-10s, Sam Choi broke through in his seventh start with a win at last week’s Windsor Championship. Choi is the 10th PGA TOUR University alumnus to post a professional victory, and the total alumni win count is now 14.

    Choi competed at the University of New Mexico for four seasons, and he was a graduate transfer at Pepperdine for 2022-23, where he earned GCAA/PING All-America Honors for the third time in his career and finished No. 11 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking. With the victory, Choi moved to No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup Standings with just three events remaining in the season.

    Cameron Sisk (Class of 2022) posted a season-best T2 finish last week and improved 26 spots to No. 20 in the Fortinet Cup. John Pak (Class of 2021) is No. 4 in the season-long points race, while 2023 grad Connor Howe is currently No. 12.

    The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, while the second through fifth finishers earn conditional membership in the 2024 season. All top-five finishers are also exempt into the Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    2Sam Choi*10207Win, Windsor Championship
    4John Pak6907Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    12Connor Howe*3557T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    20Cameron Sisk2767T2, Windsor Championship
    22Tommy Kuhl*26773rd, Osprey Valley Open
    34Chase Sienkiewicz*1887T5, ATB Classic
    35Derek Hitchner*1825T6, Quebec Open
    53Ben Carr*1244T6, Osprey Valley Open
    82Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*762T6, Osprey Valley Open
    103Reid Davenport*397T39, Windsor Championship

    *Class of 2023

    PGA TOUR

    Ludvig Aberg made the cut for the sixth time in seven starts as a pro and finished T14 at the Wyndham Championship. Since finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023, Aberg posted four top-25 finishes and was 135th in the FedExCup in just seven starts.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    73Davis Thompson596252nd, The American Express
    74Austin Eckroat594275th, Corales Puntacana Championship
    99Kevin Yu44516T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    135Ludvig Aberg2547T4, John Deere Classic
    188Trevor Werbylo11125T27, Valspar Championship

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank (Korn Ferry Tour); Wyndham Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart01,057.831,057.83
    2Ricky Castillo0569.4569.4
    3William Mouw56.25*160.404216.654
    4Ryan Burnett0166.8166.8
    5Patrick Welch0149.328149.328
    6Sam Bennett95.717*095.717
    7Ross Steelman073.2573.25
    8Yuxin Lin059.559.5
    9Fred Biondi023.83323.833

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

