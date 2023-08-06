Choi finishes 25-under to secure first win at Windsor Championship

Scott, who was paired with Choi in the final round, birdied five holes on the front side to shoot 31 and held a one-shot lead over Choi and Vrzich at the turn. But Choi caught him at 23-under with a birdie at No. 11 and took the lead for good with a birdie at No. 13. No one made a hard run at Choi, who was able to maintain his focus under stressful circumstances. Choi gave credit to his father/caddie DooYoung for helping him keep his eyes on the finish line.