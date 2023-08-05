Kevin Dougherty, Shad Tuten, Christopher Petefish share 36-hole lead at the Utah Championship
7 Min Read
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
Things to Know
Kevin Dougherty cards a career-low round and ties the course record with a bogey-free 10-under 61, earns share of the 36-hole lead
Shad Tuten secures his third 36-hole lead/co-lead of the season with a field-leading 17 birdies
Christopher Petefish cards a bogey-free 9-under 62 for career-low round and holds the second 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career
Jake Knapp makes his 12th consecutive cut to extend the longest streak of consecutive made cuts on Tour this season
Two holes-in-one were recorded in Friday’s second round: Jay Card III at the 167-yard par-3 14th, and Patrick Newcomb at the 198-yard par-3 6th
Currently No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, Pierceson Coody, who is bidding for the Three-Victory Promotion, stands T4 at 13-under 129
Golf Channel will provide live telecast coverage (as well as live streaming coverage available via the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com) for all four rounds from 6-9 p.m. ET
The 36-hole cut was made at 6-under 136 with 74 players making the cut
The third round will run from 9:10 a.m. through 3:10 p.m. local time off the first tee
Second-Round Lead Notes
16: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Kyle Jones (2020), Cameron Champ (2018), Patton Kizzire (2015), Andres Gonzales (2014), J.J. Killeen (2011), Michael Putnam (2010), Franklin Langham (2007), Arron Oberholser (2002*), David Sutherland (2001), Andy Morse (2000), Carl Paulson (1999), Michael Christie (1996*), Glen Hnatiuk (1995*), Jeff Woodland (1992*), Ted Tryba (1991*), John Daly (1990*)
3: Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (David Skinns/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club; Paul Barjon/Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS; Nicholas Lindheim/The Ascendant presented by Blue)
*denotes a 54-hole tournament
Kevin Dougherty (T1/-14)
Tallies ten birdies (Nos. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 14, 16, 17, 18) for career-low bogey-free 10-under 61 and moves to 14-under 128
Holds fifth 36-hole lead/co-lead in 82nd career start on Tour; he is 0-for-4 in converting 36-hole leads/co-leads into wins
Previous 36-hole leads/co-leads on Tour: 2019 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship/finished T62; 2020 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club/finished 2nd; 2023 Astara Golf Championship/finished 2nd; 2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic/finished T5
Making sixth appearance at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank; his best finish was T3 in 2019
Entered the week with four top-10s in 16 starts this season
Finished in the top 75 of the Korn Ferry Tour Points List all four of his previous seasons on Tour (No. 26 in 2018, No. 33 in 2019, No. 74 in 2020-21, No. 42 in 2022)
Earned conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2017 season with T113 finish at Final Stage of 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament (made one start in 2017), but finished T42 at Final Stage in 2017 and set up his 2018 rookie season
Played the 2015 season on PGA TOUR Canada (eight missed cuts in 10 starts)
Murrieta, California native who turned professional out of Oklahoma State University in 2014
Shad Tuten (T1/-14)
Records 6-under 65 to claim share of the 36-hole lead, carding nine birdies against three bogeys in Friday’s second round
Fourth career 36-hole lead/co-lead on the Korn Ferry Tour (1st at 2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open/finished T28; T1 at 2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay/finished T4; T1 at 2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club/finished T2)
Entered the week ranked No. 23 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with four top-10 finishes, including opening the season with back-to-back top-five finishes (T4/The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay; T3/The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club)
Stands inside the top 20 on the leaderboard for the 21st time in the 52 total rounds played on the Korn Ferry Tour this season
Making third start at this event (2021/missed cut; 2022/T47)
Finished the 2022 season ranked No. 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with five top-25s in 24 starts, highlighted by T6 at the The Ascendant presented by Blue
Played collegiately at Armstrong State University (now Georgia Southern University) as well as Darton State College
Turned professional in 2016 and played three seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (2017-19) prior to eraning membership on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2020-21 season via a T13 finish at Final Stage of the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Christopher Petefish (T1/-14)
Cards bogey-free 9-under 62 for his career-low round; he’s one of four players to be bogey-free through 36 holes
Holds second 36-hole lead/co-lead of Korn Ferry Tour career (2022 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank/finished T3)
Establishes new career-low 36-hole total at 14-under 128 (previous: 11-under 131/2022 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank/finished career-high T3)
Has played in 15 events this season and has two top-25s – one of which is a top-10 and five made cuts
Earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time ahead of the 2022 season via a T91 at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
Made seven cuts in 14 starts as Korn Ferry Tour rookie in 2022 including three top-25s to finish 90th on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Played PGA TOUR Canada in 2021, recording two top-25s
Danville, California native who turned professional out of Georgia Tech in 2018
Quotables
Kevin Dougherty on his second round… “I putted amazing. I definitely need to drive it a little better. Luckily the greens are still a little soft from the rain that we had earlier in the week. I think they’ve got a chance to firm up with the dryer conditions, so I’m going to practice a little bit. I’m hoping to drive it better this weekend, I would like to. The putter was amazing and then hit some nice close wedges there at the end.”
Shad Tuten on how he would sum up his 2023 season… “Pretty solid. Like a tale of two parts really. Played really good at the beginning of the year and then kind of was planning on the baby kind of in the middle. Now I feel like I have my feet under me again and figured everything out. Took me a couple months, but after Mikey's here, I'm just feeling good, rested and fresh.”
Christopher Petefish on his bogey-free career-low round… “It feels good. Like I feel like I've been playing pretty well, I just haven't been scoring. Missed a few cuts coming in. My game didn't feel too far off and, you know, just one of these tournaments it was bound to kind of click. Thankfully, it's clicked the last 36.”
Notes
Four players – Christopher Petefish(T1/-14), Ross Steelman (T4/-13), Pontus Nyholm (T11/11) and amateur open qualifier Tyson Shelley (T7/-12) – have not made a bogey through 36 holes
Finishing No. 5 in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, rookie Steelman (T3/-12) stands inside the top 10 for the first time in his 5th start on Tour
- Records career-low 36-hole score at 13-under 128 (previous: 8-under 132/2023 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open/finished T43)
Shelley, current BYU golfer, cards a bogey-free 6-under 66 in his first Korn Ferry Tour start and sits inside the top 10 after 36 holes
Open qualifier and Utah native, Carson Lundell, (T29/-9) cards a 2-under 69 in his third Korn Ferry Tour start to make his first cut on Tour
Making his 5th career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, Jeremy Gandon (T11/-11) holds his highest 36-hole position; his 11-under 131 also marks a career-low 36-hole total (previous: 6-under 134/2023 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open /finished T35)
- 6-under 65 in Friday’s round also marks a new career-low round for Gandon
18-hole leader Tim Widing (T7/-12) cards a 3-under 68 in Friday’s third round and sits T7, marking his fourth time inside the top-10 after 36 holes this season