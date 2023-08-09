PGA TOUR University No. 1 Michael Thorbjornsen withdraws from U.S. Amateur, Walker Cup due to injury
The rising Stanford senior cuts his season short following a stress fracture in his back
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen, who debuted as No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University’s preseason rankings and is the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world, announced Wednesday he’s withdrawing from next week’s U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado and the Walker Cup next month at St. Andrews due to a stress fracture in his back. Thorbjornsen shared the news via Instagram, stating his medical team has recommended “a period of inactivity.”
Thorbjornsen, a rising senior at Stanford and 2022-23 Pac-12 Golfer of the Year, has amassed an impressive resume that includes three U.S. Open starts (2019, 2022, 2023) and three made cuts in eight starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the 2022 Travelers Championship. Thorbjornsen, along with fellow amateurs Gordon Sargent and David Ford, were the first three selections to the 2023 U.S. Walker Cup team, set to compete on the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland, Sept. 2-3.
“While the timing is unfortunate, I anticipate being back to full health this fall,” Thorbjornsen wrote in his post. “I’ve given it my all this summer and made some great memories. It hurts missing our national amateur championship and not representing Team USA at St. Andrews, but I’m very grateful to the USGA for the honor and their support. I can’t wait to get back with my teammates at Stanford and back on the course as soon as possible.
The 21-year-old was one of four co-medalists a year ago at the U.S. Amateur after 36 holes, contested at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, NJ, where he ultimately lost in the Round of 64.