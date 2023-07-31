PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Adrien Dumont de Chassart posts sixth straight top-10

2 Min Read

PGA Tour University

    Written by Staff @KornFerryTour

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart birdied his last two holes to keep his top-10 streak alive at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. His T10 finish was his sixth straight top-10, tied for the longest such streak in Korn Ferry Tour history, and he has achieved the streak in his first six starts as a pro. After a week off, Dumont de Chassart will look to break the record at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, August 10-13.

    Chris Gotterup was the top alumnus last week in Glenview, Illinois, as his fourth-place finish was a career best and lifted him to No. 36 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. In his second Korn Ferry Tour start of the summer, Tennessee rising sophomore Caleb Surratt posted four rounds in the 60s and was T35.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    4Pierceson Coody121615Win, Twice
    6Adrien Dumont de Chassart*10586Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    16Jackson Suber761152nd, Memorial Health Championship
    24Parker Coody70014T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    28Jacob Bridgeman65517T5, Memorial Health Championship
    29Logan McAllister646192nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    36Chris Gotterup575174th, NV5 Invitational
    37Ricky Castillo*5695Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    39Mac Meissner53216T2, The Panama Championship
    42Trent Phillips476142nd, UNC Health Championship
    52Joe Highsmith39213T4, The Panama Championship
    59Quade Cummins33418T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    101Noah Goodwin16718T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    102Ryan Burnett*16766th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    104Michael Feagles16416T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    106William Mouw*1607T17, Memorial Health Championship
    136Patrick Welch*957T12, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    147Cole Hammer7513T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    149RJ Manke7316T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    160Yuxin Lin*605T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    168Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    170Ross Steelman*404T30, NV5 Invitational
    183Fred Biondi*247T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am

    *Class of 2023

    PGA TOUR

    The top 70 players advance to the FedExCup Playoffs after this week’s Wyndham Championship, and Austin Eckroat finds himself on the bubble as the 70th-ranked player in the standings heading into the regular-season finale. Eckroat, Davis Thompson (75th), Kevin Yu (94th), Ludvig Aberg (146th) and Trevor Werbylo (186th) are all looking to become the first PGA TOUR University alumni to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    70Austin Eckroat594265th, Corales Puntacana Championship
    75Davis Thompson559242nd, The American Express
    94Kevin Yu44515T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    146Ludvig Aberg2036T4, John Deere Classic
    186Trevor Werbylo11124T27, Valspar Championship

    PGA TOUR Canada

    Three alumni posted top-10 finishes last week at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira finished T6 in his professional debut, while Tommy Kuhl (3rd) and Ben Carr (T6) posted their best finishes of the season.

    With four events left in the PGA TOUR Canada season, the tour visits Ontario this week for the Windsor Championship.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    2John Pak6806Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    7Sam Choi*5206T4, Twice
    11Connor Howe*3446T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    19Tommy Kuhl*26763rd, Osprey Valley Open
    27Chase Sienkiewicz*1886T5, ATB Classic
    37Derek Hitchner*1335T6, Quebec Open
    44Ben Carr*1243T6, Osprey Valley Open
    46Cameron Sisk1226T6, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    75Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*761T6, Osprey Valley Open
    111Reid Davenport*246T40, ATB Classic

    *Class of 2023

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank (Korn Ferry Tour); 3M Open (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart01,057.831,057.83
    2Ricky Castillo0569.4569.4
    3William Mouw56.25*160.404216.654
    4Ryan Burnett0166.8166.8
    5Patrick Welch094.70394.703
    6Sam Bennett80.717*080.717
    7Yuxin Lin059.559.5
    8Ross Steelman04040
    9Fred Biondi023.83323.833

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    · Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    · Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.