PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Adrien Dumont de Chassart posts sixth straight top-10

Adrien Dumont de Chassart birdied his last two holes to keep his top-10 streak alive at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. His T10 finish was his sixth straight top-10, tied for the longest such streak in Korn Ferry Tour history, and he has achieved the streak in his first six starts as a pro. After a week off, Dumont de Chassart will look to break the record at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, August 10-13.