PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Adrien Dumont de Chassart posts sixth straight top-10
Adrien Dumont de Chassart birdied his last two holes to keep his top-10 streak alive at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. His T10 finish was his sixth straight top-10, tied for the longest such streak in Korn Ferry Tour history, and he has achieved the streak in his first six starts as a pro. After a week off, Dumont de Chassart will look to break the record at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, August 10-13.
Chris Gotterup was the top alumnus last week in Glenview, Illinois, as his fourth-place finish was a career best and lifted him to No. 36 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. In his second Korn Ferry Tour start of the summer, Tennessee rising sophomore Caleb Surratt posted four rounds in the 60s and was T35.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|4
|Pierceson Coody
|1216
|15
|Win, Twice
|6
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart*
|1058
|6
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|16
|Jackson Suber
|761
|15
|2nd, Memorial Health Championship
|24
|Parker Coody
|700
|14
|T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|28
|Jacob Bridgeman
|655
|17
|T5, Memorial Health Championship
|29
|Logan McAllister
|646
|19
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|36
|Chris Gotterup
|575
|17
|4th, NV5 Invitational
|37
|Ricky Castillo*
|569
|5
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|39
|Mac Meissner
|532
|16
|T2, The Panama Championship
|42
|Trent Phillips
|476
|14
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|52
|Joe Highsmith
|392
|13
|T4, The Panama Championship
|59
|Quade Cummins
|334
|18
|T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
|101
|Noah Goodwin
|167
|18
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|102
|Ryan Burnett*
|167
|6
|6th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|104
|Michael Feagles
|164
|16
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|106
|William Mouw*
|160
|7
|T17, Memorial Health Championship
|136
|Patrick Welch*
|95
|7
|T12, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|147
|Cole Hammer
|75
|13
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|149
|RJ Manke
|73
|16
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|160
|Yuxin Lin*
|60
|5
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|168
|Ryan Hall
|47
|3
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|170
|Ross Steelman*
|40
|4
|T30, NV5 Invitational
|183
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|7
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR
The top 70 players advance to the FedExCup Playoffs after this week’s Wyndham Championship, and Austin Eckroat finds himself on the bubble as the 70th-ranked player in the standings heading into the regular-season finale. Eckroat, Davis Thompson (75th), Kevin Yu (94th), Ludvig Aberg (146th) and Trevor Werbylo (186th) are all looking to become the first PGA TOUR University alumni to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|70
|Austin Eckroat
|594
|26
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|75
|Davis Thompson
|559
|24
|2nd, The American Express
|94
|Kevin Yu
|445
|15
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|146
|Ludvig Aberg
|203
|6
|T4, John Deere Classic
|186
|Trevor Werbylo
|111
|24
|T27, Valspar Championship
PGA TOUR Canada
Three alumni posted top-10 finishes last week at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira finished T6 in his professional debut, while Tommy Kuhl (3rd) and Ben Carr (T6) posted their best finishes of the season.
With four events left in the PGA TOUR Canada season, the tour visits Ontario this week for the Windsor Championship.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|2
|John Pak
|680
|6
|Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|7
|Sam Choi*
|520
|6
|T4, Twice
|11
|Connor Howe*
|344
|6
|T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|19
|Tommy Kuhl*
|267
|6
|3rd, Osprey Valley Open
|27
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|188
|6
|T5, ATB Classic
|37
|Derek Hitchner*
|133
|5
|T6, Quebec Open
|44
|Ben Carr*
|124
|3
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|46
|Cameron Sisk
|122
|6
|T6, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|75
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*
|76
|1
|T6, Osprey Valley Open
|111
|Reid Davenport*
|24
|6
|T40, ATB Classic
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank (Korn Ferry Tour); 3M Open (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|1,057.83
|1,057.83
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|569.4
|569.4
|3
|William Mouw
|56.25*
|160.404
|216.654
|4
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|166.8
|166.8
|5
|Patrick Welch
|0
|94.703
|94.703
|6
|Sam Bennett
|80.717*
|0
|80.717
|7
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|59.5
|59.5
|8
|Ross Steelman
|0
|40
|40
|9
|Fred Biondi
|0
|23.833
|23.833
*Non-member points
Notes:
· Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
· Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.