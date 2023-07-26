Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen debuts at No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Pre-Season Ranking for Class of 2024

Lamprecht won The Amateur in July to earn entry into The Open Championship, where he earned Low Amateur honors and became the first player since 2010 to win the Silver Medal and Amateur Championship in the same year. He recorded eight top-10s and one victory in 2022-23 to earn PING First-Team All-America honors, and he helped the Yellow Jackets finish as National runner-up. Currently No. 3 in WAGR, Lamprecht is a two-time member of the Palmer Cup International Team, and this fall, he will represent South Africa at the World Amateur Team Championship for the second time.