Sky's the limit for Michael Thorbjornsen, the new PGA TOUR U No. 1

Thorbjornsen has contended at professional events and won some of college golf’s biggest titles during that span. His fourth-place finish at last year’s Travelers Championship was the best finish by an amateur on the PGA TOUR since 2015. This year, he has top-20 finishes at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, where he held the 36-hole lead before finishing T20, and the John Deere Classic (T17). A second-round 64 in Dubai and 63 at the John Deere belies his firepower. He pulled within one shot of the leaders in the final round of last year’s Travelers and said he felt “pretty comfortable out there, maybe too comfortable.”