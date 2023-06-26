PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Pak wins in Canada, extends PGA TOUR U winning streak

John Pak (Class of 2021) tallied his first professional victory last weekend on PGA TOUR Canada, winning by four at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt. PGA TOUR University alumni have pro wins in each of the last three weeks, as Pak joins Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BMW Charity Pro-Am) and Ricky Castillo (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open). In all, alumni have 12 professional victories – six on Korn Ferry Tour and six on PGA TOUR Canada.