PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Pak wins in Canada, extends PGA TOUR U winning streak
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PGA TOUR Canada
John Pak (Class of 2021) tallied his first professional victory last weekend on PGA TOUR Canada, winning by four at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt. PGA TOUR University alumni have pro wins in each of the last three weeks, as Pak joins Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BMW Charity Pro-Am) and Ricky Castillo (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open). In all, alumni have 12 professional victories – six on Korn Ferry Tour and six on PGA TOUR Canada.
After finishing No. 1 in the inaugural season of PGA TOUR University, Pak’s best finish on Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 was T17. He secured membership this season by finishing T2 at PGA TOUR Canada Q-School in March, after which he had minor wrist surgery and took two-and-a-half months off.
“I know a lot of people have their doubts. I’ve had my doubts,” Pak said. “But this kind of just proved to myself that I can still get it done.”
Pak moved to No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup Standings, with the season’s top points-earner gaining membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, and the second through fifth finishers earning conditional membership in 2024.
Also finishing in the top 10 last week were recent grads Connor Howe (T2) and Sam Choi (T4), while Cameron Sisk (Class of 2022) finished T6.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|2
|John Pak
|500
|2
|Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|5
|Connor Howe*
|267
|2
|T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|6
|Sam Choi*
|231
|2
|T4, Twice
|15
|Cameron Sisk
|99
|2
|T6, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|18
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|80
|2
|T8, Royal Beach Victoria Open
|20
|Tommy Kuhl*
|77
|2
|T15, Royal Beach Victoria Open
|48
|Ben Carr*
|38
|1
|T21, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|53
|Derek Hitchner*
|28
|1
|T27, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
|89
|Reid Davenport*
|5
|2
|T56, Royal Beach Victoria Open
*Class of 2023
Korn Ferry Tour
Noah Goodwin (Class of 2022) posted a career-best T4 finish last week at the Compliance Solutions Championship, breaking a streak of seven consecutive missed cuts. Ricky Castillo (Class of 2023) followed last week’s win in Wichita with a T11 finish, while Yuxin Lin (Class of 2023) tied for 15th in his professional debut.
This week at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, 18 PGA TOUR University alumni will compete – eight from Class of 2023, eight from Class of 2022 and two from Class of 2021.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|8
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart*
|745
|2
|Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|10
|Pierceson Coody
|716
|12
|Win, The Panama Championship
|22
|Logan McAllister
|589
|15
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|25
|Ricky Castillo*
|563
|2
|Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|27
|Mac Meissner
|489
|13
|T2, The Panama Championship
|28
|Jacob Bridgeman
|477
|13
|T6, Club Car Championship
|32
|Trent Phillips
|422
|11
|2nd, UNC Health Championship
|37
|Chris Gotterup
|388
|13
|T5, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|44
|Joe Highsmith
|366
|10
|T4, The Panama Championship
|52
|Parker Coody
|302
|10
|T4, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|53
|Jackson Suber
|300
|11
|T5, AdventHealth Championship
|87
|Quade Cummins
|166
|14
|T7, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|89
|Noah Goodwin
|157
|14
|T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
|116
|Michael Feagles
|100
|12
|T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|125
|William Mouw*
|83
|3
|T21, Compliance Solutions Championship
|134
|RJ Manke
|73
|12
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|145
|Ryan Burnett*
|63
|3
|T11, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|150
|Cole Hammer
|61
|9
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|154
|Patrick Welch*
|57
|3
|T12, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
|155
|Yuxin Lin*
|54
|1
|T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
|162
|Ryan Hall
|47
|2
|T16, Visit Knoxville Open
|175
|Fred Biondi*
|24
|3
|T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
|190
|Ross Steelman*
|15
|2
|T43, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
*Class of 2023
PGA TOUR
In his return to competition after having left knee surgery in February, Kevin Yu (Class of 2021) made the cut and finished T49 at the Travelers Championship. Two alumni finished T24 – Ludvig Aberg (Class of 2023), who posted his second top-25 finish in as many starts as a pro, and Austin Eckroat (Class of 2021), who improved to No. 57 in the FedExCup.
Three players from the Class of 2023 will compete in this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic: Aberg, Sam Bennett, and Ross Steelman. Also in the field is Vanderbilt rising junior Gordon Sargent, who has 16 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and could earn up to two more this week if he makes the cut (1 point) and finishes in the top-10 (1 more point).
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|57
|Austin Eckroat
|590
|23
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|73
|Davis Thompson
|501
|21
|2nd, The American Express
|103
|Kevin Yu
|348
|11
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|175
|Trevor Werbylo
|108
|19
|T27, Valspar Championship
|198
|Ludvig Aberg
|64
|2
|T24, Travelers Championship
PGA TOUR University Total Points
Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.
PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points
Through Compliance Solutions Championship (Korn Ferry Tour) and Travelers Championship (PGA TOUR)
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points (non-member)
|Korn Ferry Tour Points
|Total Points
|1
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|0
|745
|745
|2
|Ricky Castillo
|0
|563
|563
|3
|William Mouw
|0
|83
|83
|4
|Ryan Burnett
|0
|63
|63
|5
|Patrick Welch
|0
|57
|57
|6
|Yuxin Lin
|0
|54
|54
|7
|Sam Bennett
|54
|0
|54
|8
|Fred Biondi
|0
|24
|24
|9
|Ross Steelman
|0
|15
|15
Notes:
• Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.
• Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.
• Ludvig Aberg is not included because he will be a PGA TOUR member in 2024 as the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.