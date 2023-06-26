PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Pak wins in Canada, extends PGA TOUR U winning streak

PGA Tour University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PGA TOUR Canada

    John Pak (Class of 2021) tallied his first professional victory last weekend on PGA TOUR Canada, winning by four at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt. PGA TOUR University alumni have pro wins in each of the last three weeks, as Pak joins Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BMW Charity Pro-Am) and Ricky Castillo (Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open). In all, alumni have 12 professional victories – six on Korn Ferry Tour and six on PGA TOUR Canada.

    After finishing No. 1 in the inaugural season of PGA TOUR University, Pak’s best finish on Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 was T17. He secured membership this season by finishing T2 at PGA TOUR Canada Q-School in March, after which he had minor wrist surgery and took two-and-a-half months off.

    “I know a lot of people have their doubts. I’ve had my doubts,” Pak said. “But this kind of just proved to myself that I can still get it done.”

    Pak moved to No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup Standings, with the season’s top points-earner gaining membership to the full 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, and the second through fifth finishers earning conditional membership in 2024.

    Also finishing in the top 10 last week were recent grads Connor Howe (T2) and Sam Choi (T4), while Cameron Sisk (Class of 2022) finished T6.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    2John Pak5002Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    5Connor Howe*2672T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    6Sam Choi*2312T4, Twice
    15Cameron Sisk992T6, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    18Chase Sienkiewicz*802T8, Royal Beach Victoria Open
    20Tommy Kuhl*772T15, Royal Beach Victoria Open
    48Ben Carr*381T21, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    53Derek Hitchner*281T27, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    89Reid Davenport*52T56, Royal Beach Victoria Open

    *Class of 2023

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Noah Goodwin (Class of 2022) posted a career-best T4 finish last week at the Compliance Solutions Championship, breaking a streak of seven consecutive missed cuts. Ricky Castillo (Class of 2023) followed last week’s win in Wichita with a T11 finish, while Yuxin Lin (Class of 2023) tied for 15th in his professional debut.

    This week at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, 18 PGA TOUR University alumni will compete – eight from Class of 2023, eight from Class of 2022 and two from Class of 2021.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    8Adrien Dumont de Chassart*7452Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    10Pierceson Coody71612Win, The Panama Championship
    22Logan McAllister589152nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    25Ricky Castillo*5632Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    27Mac Meissner48913T2, The Panama Championship
    28Jacob Bridgeman47713T6, Club Car Championship
    32Trent Phillips422112nd, UNC Health Championship
    37Chris Gotterup38813T5, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    44Joe Highsmith36610T4, The Panama Championship
    52Parker Coody30210T4, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    53Jackson Suber30011T5, AdventHealth Championship
    87Quade Cummins16614T7, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    89Noah Goodwin15714T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    116Michael Feagles10012T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    125William Mouw*833T21, Compliance Solutions Championship
    134RJ Manke7312T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    145Ryan Burnett*633T11, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    150Cole Hammer619T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    154Patrick Welch*573T12, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    155Yuxin Lin*541T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    162Ryan Hall472T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    175Fred Biondi*243T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    190Ross Steelman*152T43, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open

    *Class of 2023

    PGA TOUR

    In his return to competition after having left knee surgery in February, Kevin Yu (Class of 2021) made the cut and finished T49 at the Travelers Championship. Two alumni finished T24 – Ludvig Aberg (Class of 2023), who posted his second top-25 finish in as many starts as a pro, and Austin Eckroat (Class of 2021), who improved to No. 57 in the FedExCup.

    Three players from the Class of 2023 will compete in this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic: Aberg, Sam Bennett, and Ross Steelman. Also in the field is Vanderbilt rising junior Gordon Sargent, who has 16 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and could earn up to two more this week if he makes the cut (1 point) and finishes in the top-10 (1 more point).

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    57Austin Eckroat590235th, Corales Puntacana Championship
    73Davis Thompson501212nd, The American Express
    103Kevin Yu34811T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    175Trevor Werbylo10819T27, Valspar Championship
    198Ludvig Aberg642T24, Travelers Championship

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Compliance Solutions Championship (Korn Ferry Tour) and Travelers Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup Points (non-member)Korn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart0745745
    2Ricky Castillo0563563
    3William Mouw08383
    4Ryan Burnett06363
    5Patrick Welch05757
    6Yuxin Lin05454
    7Sam Bennett54054
    8Fred Biondi02424
    9Ross Steelman01515

    Notes:

    • Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    • Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

    • Ludvig Aberg is not included because he will be a PGA TOUR member in 2024 as the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023.

