Pak pulls away and rolls to first title at Elk Ridge

None of the travails mattered Sunday as Pak took command early. He birdied the opening hole in the fourth round and added birdies at No. 6 and No. 7 before taking a step back with a bogey at No. 8. He got back on the birdie train at No. 10 and No. 11, increased his lead to four shots with a birdie at No. 13, and put it away with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17.