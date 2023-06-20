PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Castillo wins his Korn Ferry Tour debut

Vanderbilt rising junior Gordon Sargent was the low amateur and finished T39 in his U.S. Open debut. Sargent now has 16 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated , as he added two points last weekend – one for competing in a major, and one more for making the cut – and he will earn PGA TOUR membership if he reaches 20 points by the end of his third year of NCAA eligibility.