Monday qualifiers: Travelers Championship

Notes: Made seven birdies Monday against two bogeys to earn spot in playoff, where he punched ticket to TPC River Highlands with a par on fourth extra hole … Completed the Korn Ferry Tour’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open on Sunday afternoon, carding 4-under 66, before headed to Connecticut for Monday’s qualifier. Playing the Korn Ferry Tour full-time this season, with four made cuts in 10 starts, but making a step up to TOUR for this week … Played full-time on TOUR from 2016-17 through 2018-19; qualified for FedExCup Playoffs in 2017 and 2018 … Finished T12 at 2018 Travelers Championship with all four rounds in the 60s, and he will look to channel that energy this week.