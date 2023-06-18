Ricky Castillo wins professional debut at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
Florida alum finished No. 9 on 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
WICHITA, Kansas – For a second consecutive week, a PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 alum won their professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut. Ricky Castillo defeated Korn Ferry Tour winners Kyle Jones and Adrien Dumont de Chassart – who also won his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut last week – on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, becoming the 19th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win their debut start.
Just 18 days ago, Castillo (pronounced cuh-STILL-ee-oh) went undefeated in match play at the 2023 NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona as University of Florida won the team national title.
Shortly thereafter, Castillo turned professional and accepted Korn Ferry Tour membership (as well as fully exempt status on PGA TOUR Canada) as the No. 9 finisher in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
With only five members of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 guarnateed starts each week, though, Castillo figured he would play Monday qualifiers until he earned enough points to gain entry to events via the Korn Ferry Tour Priority Ranking. Last Friday, the Wichita Open offered Castillo a restricted sponsor exemption. Castillo accepted, packed his bags, and split the 18-hour drive from Gainesville, Florida to Wichita, Kansas across multiple days, stopping briefly in Tennessee.
Oddly enough, Castillo got into this week’s field via the PGA TOUR University category following a top-25 by Ryan Burnett, the No. 7 finisher in the Class of 2023, and Dumont de Chassart’s victory at last week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
“Just really grateful for the opportunity just to be able to play in this event, and to be able to win is just an awesome feeling,” said the 22-year-old Castillo, the youngest Korn Ferry Tour winner this season. “Just grateful, that's the only feeling I'm feeling right now.”
|Winner
|Age
|Tournament Won
|Akshay Bhatia
|19 years, 11 months, 19 days
|2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
|Zecheng Dou
|21 years, 11 months, 25 days
|2019 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
|Ricky Castillo
|22 years, 3 months, 30 days
|2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
|Pierceson Coody
|22 years, 5 months, 19 days
|2022 Live and Work in Maine Open
|Scottie Scheffler
|22 years, 11 months, 5 days
|2019 NV5 Invitational pres. by Old National Bank
Castillo entered the final round T2 and four strokes behind Dumont de Chassart, the No. 3 finisher from the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking who was bidding to join Ben Kohles (2012) as the only other player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win his first two starts on Tour.
With birdies on five of the first seven holes at Crestview Country Club (Nos. 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 – even more impressive considering the sixth and seventh were two of the four hardest holes on the course Sunday) and another at the par-5 14th, Castillo reached 21-under par and took a two-stroke lead over Dumont de Chassart, who played his first 13 holes at even par.
The script flipped entirely when Castillo caught a tough lie atop a fairway bunker at the par-4 15th. Facing an awkward stance, a short tree in front of him and an uphill lie, Castillo needed to hoist a shot up in the air but still carry the water in front of the green. He lofted it too high and watched helplessly as his ball tumbled into the water. Castillo went on to make double bogey. Behind him at No. 14, Dumont de Chassart made eagle, creating a four-shot swing.
“I was just trying to get it on the green,” Castillo said. “Honestly, didn't think I hit that bad of a shot, but just didn't carry far enough. I thought at one point that could have been a shot that I would be thinking about for a long time. Now I'm probably going to forget about that shot tomorrow morning.”
Castillo parred his last three holes and signed for 4-under 66. Playing in the group behind him, Dumont de Chassart missed greens and could not salvage pars at the par-4 15th and 16th, dropping him into a tie for first at 19-under par. Jones eagled the 14th to reach 19-under par and barely missed birdie opportunities at the 16th and par-3 17th.
On the first hole of the playoff, the par-4 18th, Jones sent his approach long and into the gallery, leading to a bogey. Dumont de Chassart hit a drive through the fairway and could only hit a punch shot toward the green; he left his approach in the front greenside rough, and his chip came up roughly 8 feet short of the cup. Castillo hit a “comfortable 9-iron” roughly 15 feet past the hole from 178 yards and a flier lie in the right rough.
After Castillo curled his putt just beyond tap-in range, Dumont de Chassart missed his par putt, effectively securing the victory for Castillo.
Castillo is the fifth PGA TOUR University alum to win on the Korn Ferry Tour, joining two-time winner Pireceson Coody (won third and 14th starts), Trevor Werbylo (seventh start), Davis Thompson (14th start), and Dumont de Chassart. Of those five, Castillo, Dumont de Chassart and Coody won in their debut season on Tour.
PGA TOUR University Alumni to Win on Korn Ferry Tour
- Trevor Werbylo (No. 9 in Class of 2021) – Won 2022 Lake Charles Championship
- Davis Thompson (No. 2 in Class of 2021) – Won 2022 UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
- Pierceson Coody (No. 1 in Class of 2022) – Won 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open, 2023 Panama Championship
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart (No. 3 in Class of 2023) – Won 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- Ricky Castillo (No. 9 in Class of 2023) – Won 2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
The fact Castillo’s victory came on Fathers Day carried extra meaning. Castillo cited his grandma and both his father as perhaps the most important influences on his life and golf career. The puka shell necklace Castillo wears is a nod to his grandmother; he bought it on a childhood trip to Hawaii.
“My grandma made a really huge impact on my life. She started paying for my golf tournaments when my parents couldn't afford it,” Castillo said. “I just have to thank her and my dad and my parents for, you know, for everything, just being in the position I am today.
“My dad's been a really huge role model in my life,” Castillo continued. “He wanted me to be a good golfer but he cared more about me being a good person, and I think that was what he really cared about. That's what I've really focused on. Golf is great and everything, but you're going to be remembered for the good things you do like the Rickie Fowlers and the Jordan Spieths.”
What will Castillo do to celebrate his first professional victory? The same thing he did to start his professional career: pack his bags and hit the road.
Next week’s Compliance Solutions Championship in Norman, Oklahoma is a little over two hours away, and Castillo is now a fully exempt member of the Korn Ferry Tour.
Final-Round Notes
Adrien Dumont de Chassart (P2/-19) projects to move to No. 6 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List; he becomes the fourth player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win their Korn Ferry Tour debut and finish runner-up or win in their second start
- Ben Kohles – Win/2012 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship; Win/2012 Cox Classic
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart – Won/2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX; P2/2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
- Sungjae Im – Win/2018 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay; 2nd/2018 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
- Buddy Garner – Win/1990 Panama City Beach Classic; 2nd/1991 Panama City Beach Classic
Kyle Jones (P2/-19) records his third career runner-up finish on Tour and his highest finish since winning the 2020 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank; he previously finished T2 at the 2018 LECOM Health Challenge and 2nd at the 2018 AdventHealth Championship
Alejandro Tosti (T4/-18) tied the course and 18-hole tournament scoring records with final-round 10-under 60 (Justin Suh/2022/Round 4), marking the third-lowest round carded on the Korn Ferry Tour this season; he tied his career-high finish on Tour and logged his fifth top-10 of the season
Parker Coody (T4/-18) plays the weekend in 13-under par (64-63) en route to career-high finish on Tour and his second top-10 in his last four starts (T5/AdventHealth Championship)
Making his third career Korn Ferry Tour start, sponsor exemption Zach Bauchou (T4/-18) plays the weekend in 13-under par (64-63) and earns a spot in next week’s Compliance Solutions Championship via a top-25 finish
Conditional member Jay Card III (T7/-17) records his third career top-10 and first since back-to-back top-10s in February 2022; he entered Sunday as the fifth alternate for next week’s Compliance Solutions Championship but earned himself a spot in the field via his top-25
Conditional member Billy Tom Sargent (T12/-16) cards final-round 6-under 64 and records his first top-25 in his 40 career start on the Korn Ferry Tour; he entered Sunday as the 13th alternate for next week’s Compliance Solutions Championship but earned himself a spot in the field via his top-25
Conditional member Willie Mack III (T23/-15) closes in 1-under 69 and records his first top-25, earning him a spot in next week’s field; he entered Sunday as the seventh alternate for next week’s Compliance Solutions Championship
In addition to Ricky Castillo, PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 players who made the cut this week were: Patrick Welch (T12/-16), William Mouw (T23/-15), Ross Steelman (T43/-11), who made his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut, and Fred Biondi (T69/-7)