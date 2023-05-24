PGA TOUR University Ranking and Roster Updated Ahead of NCAA Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The stage is set for the season-ending NCAA Championship, as this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking includes results from the six Regional Championships and features the final roster of players vying for a top-20 finish.
After being ranked in the top-five all season, North Carolina’s Austin Greaser has decided to opt-out of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 and use his extra year of NCAA eligibility next season. In all, four top-25 players opted out since Regionals concluded: Greaser (ranked 5th last week), Texas’ Brian Stark (9th), Vanderbilt’s William Moll (14th) and Baylor’s John Keefer (24th). These players have been removed from the PGA TOUR University Ranking and are eligible for the PGA TOUR U Class of 2024.
The removal of these players has improved the ranking of other top-25 players, led by Pepperdine’s William Mouw, who moved up one spot to No. 5. Additionally, Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz and NC State’s Maximilian Steinlechner effectively moved into the top 20, as Oklahoma State’s Rasmus-Neergaard Petersen (currently 13th) will drop out of the top 20 when the minimum divisor is applied after the NCAA Championship.
At the top of the ranking is Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, who became just the second repeat winner of the Ben Hogan Award on Monday. He is in position to finish No. 1 in PGA TOUR University and earn PGA TOUR membership for 2023 and 2024, and he will be eligible to make his pro debut at the RBC Canadian Open (June 8-11).
After finishing runner-up at the Bath Regional, Illinois’ Adrien Dumont de Chassart improved to a season-best No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, while Florida’s Fred Biondi is No. 3 and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett is No. 4. Overall, 17 of the top-20 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking are on teams that qualified for the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 72-hole, stroke play event begins Friday, May 26, and the PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the conclusion of the final round on Monday, May 29.
PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 20/2023
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|27
|1358.8251
|2
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Illinois
|25
|1097.8684
|3
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|22
|1094.1904
|4
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|25
|1084.3896
|5
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|25
|1043.948
|6
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|19
|990.3368
|7
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|23
|985.1365
|8
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|21
|977.689
|9
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|22
|956.369
|10
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|23
|952.0552
|11
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|25
|929.7396
|12
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|21
|921.2638
|13
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen^
|Oklahoma State
|16
|913.2331
|14
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|24
|906.0958
|15
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|24
|903.055
|16
|Derek Hitchner
|Pepperdine
|24
|896.2679
|17
|Ben Carr*
|Georgia Southern
|24
|880.9862
|18
|Connor Howe
|Georgia Tech
|22
|877.6722
|19
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|24
|877.6666
|20
|Chase Sienkiewicz*
|Arizona
|24
|859.4908
|21
|Maximilian Steinlechner*
|NC State
|21
|850.5952
* Did not qualify for NCAA Championship.
^ Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has completed his season with 16 events on his PGA TOUR University record. When the minimum divisor (18) is applied after the NCAA Championship, he will finish with a Points Average of approximately 811.
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
NCAA Regionals
In the second year of his ranking period, if a player was eligible (on a qualifying team or qualified to compete as an individual) and did not compete in a NCAA D-I Regional Championship, he received 3 points and added a divisor to his PGA Tour University record.
NCAA Championship
For players in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023, the points distribution for the NCAA Championship is based on a WAGR Power of 1000. Additionally, players in the current season PGA TOUR University Ranking will receive bonus points if they finish in the top 10 of the final stroke-play leaderboard, with the champion earning 15 bonus points. With these provisions, a current-year player will earn 40 points if he wins the individual NCAA Championship.