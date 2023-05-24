PGA TOUR University Ranking and Roster Updated Ahead of NCAA Championship

After finishing runner-up at the Bath Regional, Illinois’ Adrien Dumont de Chassart improved to a season-best No. 2 in PGA TOUR University, while Florida’s Fred Biondi is No. 3 and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett is No. 4. Overall, 17 of the top-20 players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking are on teams that qualified for the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 72-hole, stroke play event begins Friday, May 26, and the PGA TOUR University Ranking will be finalized following the conclusion of the final round on Monday, May 29.