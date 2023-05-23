Ludvig Aberg wins second straight Ben Hogan Award
Top player in PGA TOUR U only second repeat winner
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg has won the Ben Hogan Award for the second straight year, it was announced at a black-tie dinner at Colonial Country Club on Monday night.
The Hogan Award honors the top golfer in the country based on amateur and professional tournament results over the past 12 months. Aberg, who is ranked first in both the World Amateur Golf Ranking and PGA TOUR U, was the favorite to win the award over fellow finalists Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford and Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt.
Only the second golfer (Jon Rahm of Arizona State) to win the award in consecutive years, Aberg, of Sweden, built an impressive resume this season. He won four times in nine starts, including a successful defense of his Big 12 Conference title (by a whopping eight shots) and a win at the NCAA Norman Regional. He racked up nine top-10 finishes in nine starts.
A pro career awaits, and Aberg has high hopes. It was announced late last year that PGA TOUR University’s top player will earn PGA TOUR status after the conclusion of the college season. He will be eligible for all open, full-field events and will earn FedExCup points for his finishes, giving him the opportunity to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.