Ludvig Aberg leads college golf’s big three in race for postseason glory

Michael Thorbjornsen has accomplished plenty on both the amateur and even the professional scene — storming onto the scene after big wins at the Western Amateur and the Massachusetts Amateur after his freshman year – but has truly come into his own in his third year of collegiate play. After missing match play at the NCAA Championship in 2022, Thorbjornsen has played his best season of college golf yet, propelling himself and the Cardinal to a Pac-12 title, another individual title and eight top-10s. Stanford has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the national title, with three team titles under their belt en route to Grayhawk.