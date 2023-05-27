Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman, No. 6 in PGA TOUR University Ranking, leads NCAA Championship

“(Last year) I was one of the horror stories. It was punching me right in the teeth from the get go last year,” Steelman said. “Knowing what to expect for 12 months going into it is huge. Last year being my first year playing it, you come in hearing the horror stories of how hard it is, and seeing it on TV and (seeing) balls just bounding over greens. Just being able to know what lies in front of you and know it’s not impossible… then just trying to take it one shot at a time and be disciplined.