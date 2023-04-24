PGA TOUR University on TOUR: McAllister falls in a playoff at LECOM

Logan McAllister posted a career-best runner-up finish last week at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, as he was defeated on the first playoff hole after Scott Gutschewski made a 47-foot birdie putt to clinch the victory. McAllister closed with a 5-under 66 to post a 21-under total and earn his spot in the playoff, and with his performance he improved to No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. McAllister finished No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and his roommate at Oklahoma, Chris Gotterup, finished T5 last week to improve to No. 33 on the points list.