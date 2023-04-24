PGA TOUR University on TOUR: McAllister falls in a playoff at LECOM
Korn Ferry Tour
Logan McAllister posted a career-best runner-up finish last week at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, as he was defeated on the first playoff hole after Scott Gutschewski made a 47-foot birdie putt to clinch the victory. McAllister closed with a 5-under 66 to post a 21-under total and earn his spot in the playoff, and with his performance he improved to No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. McAllister finished No. 3 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2022, and his roommate at Oklahoma, Chris Gotterup, finished T5 last week to improve to No. 33 on the points list.
The top three players from last year’s PGA TOUR University class are currently in the top 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. Pierceson Coody (No. 1) posted his second career victory in February and is No. 6 on the points list, Jacob Bridgeman (No. 2) has two top-10s this season and is No. 20, and McAllister (No. 3) improved 62 spots this week to No. 17.
Also making headlines last week was Mac Meissner, whose 12-under 59 in the second round was just the eighth sub-60 round in Korn Ferry Tour history. He closed with rounds of 69-70 and finished T16, his fourth top-25 of the season.
At this week’s HomeTown Lenders Championship in Huntsville, Alabama, Vanderbilt’s Matthew Riedel will play on a sponsor exemption that he earned by winning the stroke play portion of the SEC Match Play last fall. Riedel has five top-10 finishes this season, and last week he helped the Commodores reach the championship match at the SEC Championship.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|6
|Pierceson Coody*
|628
|7
|Win, The Panama Championship
|15
|Mac Meissner
|425
|7
|T2, The Panama Championship
|17
|Logan McAllister*
|373
|8
|2nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|20
|Jacob Bridgeman*
|330
|7
|T6, Club Car Championship
|21
|Joe Highsmith*
|329
|7
|T4, The Panama Championship
|33
|Chris Gotterup*
|227
|7
|T5, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|50
|Jackson Suber*
|149
|5
|T10, Veritex Bank Championship
|83
|Quade Cummins
|76
|7
|T28, Astara Golf Championship
|104
|Noah Goodwin*
|48
|7
|T28, Astara Golf Championship
|116
|Cole Hammer*
|36
|3
|T21, Veritex Bank Championship
|123
|Michael Feagles
|32
|6
|T25, Astara Chile Classic
|144
|Trent Phillips
|17
|4
|T40, Club Car Championship
|148
|RJ Manke*
|15
|5
|T37, Astara Golf Championship
|168
|Parker Coody*
|6
|4
|T52, Veritex Bank Championship
*Class of 2022
PGA TOUR
At this week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta, Argentina’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira will compete on a sponsor exemption. The Arkansas senior won the Latin America Amateur Championship in January, and he is currently No. 17 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.
Also competing will be PGA TOUR University alumni Austin Eckroat and Trevor Werbylo, who has made the cut in each of his last eight individual starts.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|57
|Davis Thompson
|491
|15
|2nd, The American Express
|81
|Kevin Yu
|339
|10
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|135
|Austin Eckroat
|149
|16
|5th, Corales Puntacana Championship
|175
|Trevor Werbylo
|81
|16
|T27, Valspar Championship