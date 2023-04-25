Honor Roll: April 25, 2023
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Conference championship season is underway, and Florida and Georgia Tech are among the teams who have a banner to their program’s record.
At the SEC Championship, John Dubois saved par on the 18th hole to secure a 1-up victory and the championship-clinching point, giving the Gators a 3-1-1 win over Vanderbilt. Fred Biondi (Ranked 3rd) went 2-0-1 in match play, while redshirt freshman Matthew Kress went 3-0-0 as the Gators won their 16th conference championship and first since 2011. Sophomore Gordon Sargent and senior William Moll (Ranked 21st) both went 2-0-1 in match play for the Commodores.
Ross Steelman (Ranked 7th) secured the ACC-title clinching point for Georgia Tech, as the Yellow Jackets defeated Wake Forest, 3-2, to claim their 19th conference title. Georgia Tech earned the No. 1 seed after posting a 16-stroke victory in stroke play behind the strength of four players finishing in the top 11. Tech freshman Hiroshi Tai finished runner-up to Wake Forest junior Michael Brennan, who won the individual title after a three-hole playoff against Tai.
In their last regular season event before the Big Ten Championship, Illinois won the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate for the team’s sixth victory of the season. Senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Ranked 5th) posted his fourth collegiate victory, while teammates Piercen Hunt finished third and Tommy Kuhl (Ranked 23rd) was fifth.
· PGA TOUR University Ranking (Update on April 26 will include Week 16/2023 tournaments)
Week 16 Tournament Results (April 17-23)
SEC Championship (April 19-21)
Sea Island Golf Club | Sea Island, Georgia
· Team champion: Florida
· Individual medalist: Caleb Surratt/Tennessee
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 2nd, Alex Goff/Kentucky (Ranked 86th)
o T6, William Moll/Vanderbilt (Ranked 21st)
o T6, Julian Perico/Arkansas (Ranked 49th)
o T8, Ricky Castillo/Florida (Ranked 14th)
o T8, Hugo Townsend/Ole Miss (Ranked 39th)
o T8, Alexander Vogelsong/Auburn (Ranked 51st)
ACC Championship (April 21-22)
Country Club of North Carolina | Pinehurst, North Carolina
· Team champion: Georgia Tech
· Individual medalist: Michael Brennan/Wake Forest
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T3, Connor Howe/Georgia Tech (Ranked 30th)
o 6th, Jiri Zuska/Louisville (Ranked 36th)
o T7, Dylan Menante/North Carolina (Ranked 12th)
The American Championship (April 21-23)
Pelican Golf Club | Belleair, Florida
· Team champion: Houston
· Individual medalist: Santiago De La Fuente/Houston
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T10, Johnny Travale/Central Florida (Ranked 43rd)
o T10, Luis Carrera Melia/Central Florida (Ranked 76th)
Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate (April 22-23)
Atkins Golf Club | Urbana, Illinois
· Team champion: Illinois
· Individual medalist: Adrien Dumont De Chassart/Illinois (Ranked 5th)
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 5th, Tommy Kuhl/Illinois (Ranked 23rd)
o T6, David Nyfjall/Northwestern (Ranked 32nd)
o T6, Matthis Besard/Illinois (Ranked 54th)
Robert Kepler Intercollegiate (April 21-23)
Ohio State University – Scarlet Course | Columbus, Ohio
· Team champion: Ohio State
· Individual medalist: Ben Sluzas/Northern Illinois
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 6th, Tommy Dunsire/Northern Illinois (Ranked 165th)
o T7, Neal Shipley/Ohio State (Ranked 141st)
Mountaineer Invitational (April 17-18)
Pete Dye Golf Club | Bridgeport, West Virginia
· Team champion: Oklahoma State
· Individual medalist: Jonas Baumgartner/Oklahoma State
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T4, Connor Newton/Coastal Carolina (Ranked 160th)
o T6, Dillon Stewart/Oklahoma State (Ranked 102nd)
10th, Leo Oyo/Oklahoma State (Ranked 79th)
Week 17 Tournaments (April 24-30)
Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
Prairie Dunes Country Club | Hutchinson, Kansas
Sun Belt Championship (April 24-26)
Annandale Golf Club | Madison, Mississippi
West Coast Conference Championship (April 27-29)
Gold Mountain-Olympic Course | Bremerton, Washington
Big Ten Championship (April 28-30)
Galloway National | Galloway, New Jersey
Pac 12 Championship (April 28-30)
Stanford Golf Course | Stanford, California
Individual Results
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the PGA TOUR University Ranking website.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Last U-Ranked Start
|Next Event
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|T7, Thunderbird Collegiate
|Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
|2
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|58th, ACC Championship
|Wells Fargo Championship (May 4-7)
|3
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|T28, SEC Championship
|NCAA Regionals (May 15-17)
|4
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|T16, SEC Championship
|NCAA Regionals (May 15-17)
|5
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|1st, Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate
|Big Ten Championship (April 28-30)
|6
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|13th, Western Intercollegiate
|WCC Championship (April 27-29)
|7
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|T11, ACC Championship
|NCAA Regionals (May 15-17)
|8
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|3rd, Boilermaker Invitational
|Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
|9
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|11th, Thunderbird Collegiate
|Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
|10
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|T47, SEC Championship
|NCAA Regionals (May 15-17)
|11
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|T39, Mountaineer Invitational
|Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
|12
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|T7, ACC Championship
|NCAA Regionals (May 15-17)
|13
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|T38, SEC Championship
|NCAA Regionals (May 15-17)
|14
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|T8, SEC Championship
|NCAA Regionals (May 15-17)
|15
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|T47, Thunderbird Collegiate
|Big 12 Championship (April 24-26)
|16
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|T40, ACC Championship
|NCAA Regionals (May 15-17)
|17
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|56th, SEC Championship
|Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 27-30)
|18
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|4th, Western Intercollegiate
|WCC Championship (April 27-29)
|19
|Derek Hitchner
|Pepperdine
|1st, Western Intercollegiate
|WCC Championship (April 27-29)
|20
|Ben Carr
|Georgia Southern
|T60, Masters
|Sun Belt Championship (April 24-26)