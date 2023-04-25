Honor Roll: April 25, 2023

At the SEC Championship, John Dubois saved par on the 18th hole to secure a 1-up victory and the championship-clinching point, giving the Gators a 3-1-1 win over Vanderbilt. Fred Biondi (Ranked 3rd) went 2-0-1 in match play, while redshirt freshman Matthew Kress went 3-0-0 as the Gators won their 16th conference championship and first since 2011. Sophomore Gordon Sargent and senior William Moll (Ranked 21st) both went 2-0-1 in match play for the Commodores.