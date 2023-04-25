From living in his car to the Korn Ferry Tour, Michael Sweeney earns his moment

Well, two years ago, he turned 25, left the house and lived out of his car for a four-month stretch. He didn’t have much money and wanted to spend what he did have on golf, not on rent. He still doesn’t have an address, and on Thursday, he’ll be playing in his first Korn Ferry Tour event, the HomeTown Lenders Championship at The Ledges in Huntsville, Alabama. Sweeney advanced out of a 5-for-2 playoff in the Monday qualifier after making eagle on the last hole of regulation just to get into that playoff.