1D AGO

Vanderbilt’s William Moll breaks into top 20 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After starting the season No. 70 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, Vanderbilt’s William Moll has broken into the top 20 and is No. 15 this week after posting his fourth consecutive top-10.

    Moll opened the season with a win at The Frederica Cup in September to gain 32 places, and he has improved another 25 in the last five weeks with finishes of T2, T2, T3 and T6 last week at the SEC Championship. He also posted a 2-0-1 record in match play as the Commodores advanced to the championship match for the third consecutive season.

    The SEC Champion Florida Gators have three players in the top 20, led by second-ranked Fred Biondi. Yuxin Lin is No. 11 this week and Ricky Castillo improved two spots to No. 12 after finishing T8 in stroke play at SECs. Georgia Tech won the ACC Championship last week, and the Yellow Jackets have three players in the top 30: Ross Steelman (No. 7), Connor Howe (No. 25) and Bartley Forrester (No. 27).

    Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg continues to top the PGA TOUR University Ranking, while Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart captured his fourth collegiate title last week at the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate and improved one spot to No. 4. North Carolina’s Austin Greaser (No. 3) and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (No. 5) round out the top five.

    PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 16/2023

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Ludvig AbergTexas Tech251298.9324
    2+1Fred BiondiFlorida211105.1147
    3-1Austin GreaserNorth Carolina221095.245
    4+1Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinois231092.1417
    5-1Sam BennettTexas A&M241085.06
    6-William MouwPepperdine231066.1113
    7-Ross SteelmanGeorgia Tech18991.3327
    8-Patrick WelchOklahoma21982.8038
    9-Travis VickTexas23982.2747
    10+2Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina24965.3575
    11-1Yuxin LinFlorida21960.7304
    12+2Ricky CastilloFlorida22956.0222
    13+2Brian StarkTexas17947.2747
    14-1Reid DavenportVanderbilt20934.51
    15+6William MollVanderbilt18925.1144
    16-5Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma State14924.5292
    17+1Sam ChoiPepperdine22916.2809
    18-2Ryan BurnettNorth Carolina20914.9625
    19-Derek HitchnerPepperdine22910.999
    20-Ben CarrGeorgia Southern22909.0922

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.