Vanderbilt’s William Moll breaks into top 20 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After starting the season No. 70 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, Vanderbilt’s William Moll has broken into the top 20 and is No. 15 this week after posting his fourth consecutive top-10.
Moll opened the season with a win at The Frederica Cup in September to gain 32 places, and he has improved another 25 in the last five weeks with finishes of T2, T2, T3 and T6 last week at the SEC Championship. He also posted a 2-0-1 record in match play as the Commodores advanced to the championship match for the third consecutive season.
The SEC Champion Florida Gators have three players in the top 20, led by second-ranked Fred Biondi. Yuxin Lin is No. 11 this week and Ricky Castillo improved two spots to No. 12 after finishing T8 in stroke play at SECs. Georgia Tech won the ACC Championship last week, and the Yellow Jackets have three players in the top 30: Ross Steelman (No. 7), Connor Howe (No. 25) and Bartley Forrester (No. 27).
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg continues to top the PGA TOUR University Ranking, while Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart captured his fourth collegiate title last week at the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate and improved one spot to No. 4. North Carolina’s Austin Greaser (No. 3) and Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett (No. 5) round out the top five.
PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 16/2023
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|25
|1298.9324
|2
|+1
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|21
|1105.1147
|3
|-1
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|22
|1095.245
|4
|+1
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|23
|1092.1417
|5
|-1
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|24
|1085.06
|6
|-
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|23
|1066.1113
|7
|-
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|18
|991.3327
|8
|-
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|21
|982.8038
|9
|-
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|23
|982.2747
|10
|+2
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|24
|965.3575
|11
|-1
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|21
|960.7304
|12
|+2
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|22
|956.0222
|13
|+2
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|17
|947.2747
|14
|-1
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|20
|934.51
|15
|+6
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|18
|925.1144
|16
|-5
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|14
|924.5292
|17
|+1
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|22
|916.2809
|18
|-2
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|20
|914.9625
|19
|-
|Derek Hitchner
|Pepperdine
|22
|910.999
|20
|-
|Ben Carr
|Georgia Southern
|22
|909.0922
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.