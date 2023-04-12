PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bennett improves to No. 4 in PGA TOUR University after Masters performance

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett improved two spots to No. 4 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking following his T16 finish last week at the Masters. It was the second made cut in a major for the reigning U.S. Amateur champion (T49/2022 U.S. Open), and his next start will be at the SEC Championship next week.


    “My teammates are awesome,” Bennett said Monday when he returned to College Station to support his teammates at Texas A&M’s home tournament. “It’s one of the reasons I came back. They’ve been very supportive during my time here.”


    Two other top-20 players played at Augusta National last week. Arkansas’ Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (76-75/MC) competed as the Latin America Amateur champion and is 17th in PGA TOUR U this week, and Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr (75-74/MC) competed as the U.S. Amateur runner-up and is 18th.

    North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett made the biggest move among top-20 players this week, as he improved five spots to No. 15 after winning the Calusa Cup, his second collegiate victory. The Tar Heels lineup also included a 16th-place finish by Austin Greaser (Ranked 2nd) and a T9 by Dylan Menante (Ranked 13th), and the team went on to win its fifth tournament of the season.

    Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg strengthened his position atop PGA TOUR University with a T4 finish at the Calusa Cup, his 13th consecutive top-11 finish in a college event. He’s followed by Greaser, Fred Biondi (Florida), Bennett and Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois) in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.

    PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Ludvig AbergTexas Tech241305.9741
    2-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina201143.1975
    3-Fred BiondiFlorida201124.27
    4+2Sam BennettTexas A&M231093.2378
    5-1Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinois211078.348
    6-1William MouwPepperdine221074.8295
    7-Ross SteelmanGeorgia Tech17991.7105
    8-Patrick WelchOklahoma20982.7765
    9-Yuxin LinFlorida20982.1865
    10-Travis VickTexas22979.8636
    11-Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma State12970.3525
    12-Brian StarkTexas16970.0981
    13+1Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina22957.2445
    14+1Ricky CastilloFlorida21950.5509
    15+5Ryan BurnettNorth Carolina18944.6122
    16-3Reid DavenportVanderbilt18940.8927
    17-1Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansas20936.931
    18-1Ben CarrGeorgia Southern22909.0922
    19-1Sam ChoiPepperdine21898.7323
    20-1Tommy KuhlIllinois20881.241

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.