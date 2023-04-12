Bennett improves to No. 4 in PGA TOUR University after Masters performance
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett improved two spots to No. 4 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking following his T16 finish last week at the Masters. It was the second made cut in a major for the reigning U.S. Amateur champion (T49/2022 U.S. Open), and his next start will be at the SEC Championship next week.
“My teammates are awesome,” Bennett said Monday when he returned to College Station to support his teammates at Texas A&M’s home tournament. “It’s one of the reasons I came back. They’ve been very supportive during my time here.”
Two other top-20 players played at Augusta National last week. Arkansas’ Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (76-75/MC) competed as the Latin America Amateur champion and is 17th in PGA TOUR U this week, and Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr (75-74/MC) competed as the U.S. Amateur runner-up and is 18th.
North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett made the biggest move among top-20 players this week, as he improved five spots to No. 15 after winning the Calusa Cup, his second collegiate victory. The Tar Heels lineup also included a 16th-place finish by Austin Greaser (Ranked 2nd) and a T9 by Dylan Menante (Ranked 13th), and the team went on to win its fifth tournament of the season.
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg strengthened his position atop PGA TOUR University with a T4 finish at the Calusa Cup, his 13th consecutive top-11 finish in a college event. He’s followed by Greaser, Fred Biondi (Florida), Bennett and Adrien Dumont De Chassart (Illinois) in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.
PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|24
|1305.9741
|2
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|20
|1143.1975
|3
|-
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|20
|1124.27
|4
|+2
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|23
|1093.2378
|5
|-1
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|21
|1078.348
|6
|-1
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|22
|1074.8295
|7
|-
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|17
|991.7105
|8
|-
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|20
|982.7765
|9
|-
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|20
|982.1865
|10
|-
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|22
|979.8636
|11
|-
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|12
|970.3525
|12
|-
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|16
|970.0981
|13
|+1
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|22
|957.2445
|14
|+1
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|21
|950.5509
|15
|+5
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|18
|944.6122
|16
|-3
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|18
|940.8927
|17
|-1
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|20
|936.931
|18
|-1
|Ben Carr
|Georgia Southern
|22
|909.0922
|19
|-1
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|21
|898.7323
|20
|-1
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|20
|881.241
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.