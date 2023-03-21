Honor Roll: March 21, 2023
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr (Ranked 29th) posted his fourth career collegiate victory last week and led the Eagles to the team title at their home event, the Schenkel Invitational. Carr will compete in next week’s Valspar Collegiate before he travels to Augusta to play in the Masters as the U.S. Amateur runner-up.
Three other PGA TOUR University players posted victories last week. Mats Ege (Ranked 64th) led East Tennessee State to the win at the General Hackler Championship, while Kansas State won The Johnnie-O at Sea Island behind an individual victory by Tim Tillmanns (Ranked 130th). At the Louisiana Classics, Anton Albers (Ranked 66th) tallied his fourth career victory, tied for most in program history.
At the N.I.T. in Tucson, Arizona, Pepperdine’s William Mouw (Ranked 4th) finished third, his fifth top-five finish in his last six starts. Southern Cal sophomore Jackson Rivera and Arizona freshman Zach Pollo shared medalist honors, three strokes ahead of Mouw.
Quick Links
· PGA TOUR University Ranking (Update on March 22 will include Week 11/2023 tournaments)
Week 11 Tournament Results (March 13-19)
General Hackler Championship (March 13-14)
The Dunes Golf & Beach Club | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
· Team champion: East Tennessee State
· Individual co-medalists: Mats Ege/East Tennessee State (Ranked 64th), Ben James/Virginia
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T8, Cade Breitenstine/Kent State (Ranked 123rd)
o T10, Jonathan Yaun/Liberty (Ranked 55th)
o T10, Alexander Vogelsong/Auburn (Ranked 60th)
Louisiana Classics (March 13-14)
Oakbourne Country Club | Lafayette, Louisiana
· Team champion: Texas A&M
· Individual medalist: Anton Albers/Little Rock (Ranked 66th)
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o T12, Sam Bennett/Texas A&M (Ranked 3rd)
Seminole Intercollegiate (March 13-14)
Seminole Legacy | Tallahassee, Florida
· Team champion: Florida State
· Individual medalist: Gray Albright/Florida State
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 4th, Hugo Townsend/Ole Miss (Ranked 49th)
o 9th, Cole Raymond Anderson/Florida State (Ranked 25th)
The Johnnie-O at Sea Island (March 13-14)
Sea Island Golf Club | St. Simons Island, Georgia
· Team champion: Kansas State
· Individual medalist: Tim Tillmanns/Kansas State (Ranked 130th)
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 3rd, Nicholas Lyerly/UNC Greensboro (Ranked 38th)
o T6, Patrick Sheehan/Penn State (Ranked 80th)
o T6, Will Hopkins/Kansas State (Ranked 120th)
o T9, William Duquette/Kansas (Ranked 125th)
N.I.T. (March 17-18)
Omni Tucson National Golf Club | Tucson, Arizona
· Team champion: Arizona
· Individual co-medalists: Jackson Rivera/Southern Cal, Zach Pollo/Arizona
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 3rd, William Mouw/Pepperdine (Ranked 4th)
o T4, Davis Bryant/Colorado State (Ranked 73rd)
o 9th, Matthis Besard/Illinois (Ranked 58th)
Schenkel Invitational (March 17-19)
Forest Heights Country Club | Statesboro, Georgia
· Team champion: Georgia Southern
· Individual medalist: Ben Carr/Georgia Southern (Ranked 29th)
· Notable U-Ranked players:
o 2nd, Hunter Logan/Mississippi State (Ranked 78th)
o T3, Alex Goff/Kentucky (Ranked 124th)
o T5, Mason Williams/Georgia Southern (Ranked 28th)
o T5, Garrett Wood/Kentucky (Ranked 98th)
o T7, Johnny Travale/UCF (Ranked 46th)
o T7, Wilson Andress/Georgia Southern (Ranked 111th)
o 10th, Ford Clegg/Mississippi State (Ranked 63rd)
Week 12 Tournaments (March 20-26)
Linger Longer Invitational (March 19-21)
Great Waters Golf Course | Eatonton, Georgia
All American (March 20-21)
Golf Club of Houston | Houston, Texas
Individual Results
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Note: Complete PGA TOUR University records can be displayed by clicking a player’s name on the PGA TOUR University Ranking website.
|Rank
|Player
|University
|Last U-Ranked Start
|Next Event
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|T61, Valspar Championship
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|2
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|T5, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|3
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|T12, Louisiana Classics
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|4
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|3rd, N.I.T.
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|5
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|T16, N.I.T.
|Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 1-2)
|6
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|T13, N.I.T.
|Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 1-2)
|7
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|T50, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|8
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|T66, N.I.T.
|The Goodwin (March 30 – April 1)
|9
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|T12, Southern Highlands
|Linger Longer (March 19-21)
|10
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|1st, Southern Highlands
|Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 1-2)
|11
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|T20, N.I.T.
|Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 1-2)
|12
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|T15, Cabo Collegiate
|Linger Longer (March 19-21)
|13
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|53rd, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|14
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|T20, N.I.T.
|Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 1-2)
|15
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|T19, Cabo Collegiate
|Linger Longer (March 19-21)
|16
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|T22, Southern Highlands
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|17
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|T48, Cabo Collegiate
|Linger Longer (March 19-21)
|18
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|T13, N.I.T.
|Valspar Collegiate (March 27-28)
|19
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|T16, N.I.T.
|Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 1-2)
|20
|Palmer Jackson
|Notre Dame
|T22, Johnnie-O; T38, Schenkel Invitational
|Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (April 1-2)