Pepperdine’s William Mouw moves to No. 3 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Pepperdine’s William Mouw continued his climb up the PGA TOUR University Ranking, as he improved one spot to No. 3 after finishing third at the N.I.T. last week. It was Mouw’s fifth top-five finish in his last six starts, and now he only trails two players in PGA TOUR University – Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser.
Mouw was No. 11 in the pre-season PGA TOUR University Ranking, and he fell to No. 14 after finishing T60 at the season-opening Olympia Fields Fighting Illini Invitational in September. He has played six ranked tournaments since then, and his average is up 146 points, the most of any player in PGA TOUR University in this time.
Aberg finished T61 at the Valspar Championship, his third made cut in a pro event this year, and he maintains a 100-point lead over Greaser. Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett dropped one spot to No. 4, while Florida’s Fred Biondi is No. 5 and Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart is No. 6.
Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr also made a big move this week, improving eight spots to No. 21 after winning the Schenkel Invitational. It was the 14th top-10 on his record, the most of any player in PGA TOUR University, and his average is just seven points behind 20th-ranked Ryan Burnett (North Carolina).
Three other PGA TOUR University players won last week. East Tennessee State’s Mats Ege won the General Hackler Championship and improved 14 spots to No. 50, Little Rock’s Anton Albers improved 14 spots to No. 52 after winning the Louisiana Classics, and Kansas State’s Tim Tillmanns won The Johnnie-O at Sea Island and improved 28 spots to No. 102.
PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 11/2023
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Ludvig Aberg
|Texas Tech
|22
|1255.1618
|2
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|18
|1154.4411
|3
|+1
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|21
|1103.2542
|4
|-1
|Sam Bennett
|Texas A&M
|21
|1074.5942
|5
|-
|Fred Biondi
|Florida
|19
|1067.7542
|6
|-
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Illinois
|20
|1045.4345
|7
|-
|Travis Vick
|Texas
|20
|1018.442
|8
|+1
|Ross Steelman
|Georgia Tech
|15
|995.374
|9
|+1
|Yuxin Lin
|Florida
|19
|970.7121
|10
|-2
|Patrick Welch
|Oklahoma
|19
|969.5905
|11
|+1
|Reid Davenport
|Vanderbilt
|16
|969.4193
|12
|+1
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|20
|961.306
|13
|-2
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Oklahoma State
|11
|954.8609
|14
|+1
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Arkansas
|18
|938.0805
|15
|+1
|Brian Stark
|Texas
|14
|936.4892
|16
|-2
|Ricky Castillo
|Florida
|20
|934.327
|17
|-
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|16
|927.5687
|18
|-
|Sam Choi
|Pepperdine
|20
|900.765
|19
|-
|Tommy Kuhl
|Illinois
|19
|874.6957
|20
|2
|Ryan Burnett
|North Carolina
|16
|866.1418
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.