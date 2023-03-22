PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19H AGO

Pepperdine’s William Mouw moves to No. 3 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Pepperdine’s William Mouw continued his climb up the PGA TOUR University Ranking, as he improved one spot to No. 3 after finishing third at the N.I.T. last week. It was Mouw’s fifth top-five finish in his last six starts, and now he only trails two players in PGA TOUR University – Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser.


    Mouw was No. 11 in the pre-season PGA TOUR University Ranking, and he fell to No. 14 after finishing T60 at the season-opening Olympia Fields Fighting Illini Invitational in September. He has played six ranked tournaments since then, and his average is up 146 points, the most of any player in PGA TOUR University in this time.

    Aberg finished T61 at the Valspar Championship, his third made cut in a pro event this year, and he maintains a 100-point lead over Greaser. Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett dropped one spot to No. 4, while Florida’s Fred Biondi is No. 5 and Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart is No. 6.

    Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr also made a big move this week, improving eight spots to No. 21 after winning the Schenkel Invitational. It was the 14th top-10 on his record, the most of any player in PGA TOUR University, and his average is just seven points behind 20th-ranked Ryan Burnett (North Carolina).

    Three other PGA TOUR University players won last week. East Tennessee State’s Mats Ege won the General Hackler Championship and improved 14 spots to No. 50, Little Rock’s Anton Albers improved 14 spots to No. 52 after winning the Louisiana Classics, and Kansas State’s Tim Tillmanns won The Johnnie-O at Sea Island and improved 28 spots to No. 102.

    PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 1-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Additionally, players finishing 6th through 20th will earn fully exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 11/2023

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Ludvig AbergTexas Tech221255.1618
    2-Austin GreaserNorth Carolina181154.4411
    3+1William MouwPepperdine211103.2542
    4-1Sam BennettTexas A&M211074.5942
    5-Fred BiondiFlorida191067.7542
    6-Adrien Dumont De ChassartIllinois201045.4345
    7-Travis VickTexas201018.442
    8+1Ross SteelmanGeorgia Tech15995.374
    9+1Yuxin LinFlorida19970.7121
    10-2Patrick WelchOklahoma19969.5905
    11+1Reid DavenportVanderbilt16969.4193
    12+1Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina20961.306
    13-2Rasmus Neergaard-PetersenOklahoma State11954.8609
    14+1Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraArkansas18938.0805
    15+1Brian StarkTexas14936.4892
    16-2Ricky CastilloFlorida20934.327
    17-Canon ClaycombAlabama16927.5687
    18-Sam ChoiPepperdine20900.765
    19-Tommy KuhlIllinois19874.6957
    202Ryan BurnettNorth Carolina16866.1418

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2021 and concludes May 29, 2023, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.