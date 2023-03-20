PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Aberg, Gabrelcik make cut at Valspar

Trevor Werbylo extended his streak to six consecutive made cuts and posted a season-best T27 finish at the Valspar Championship. The University of Arizona alumnus finished No. 9 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 and was the PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year in his first season as a pro. Last season on Korn Ferry Tour, he posted one victory and was 16th on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List, earning him his PGA TOUR card for 2022-23 season. Werbylo will be joined by Austin Eckroat in the field this week at the Corales Puntacana Championship.