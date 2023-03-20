PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Aberg, Gabrelcik make cut at Valspar
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg and North Florida junior Nick Gabrelcik both earned weekend tee times at the Valspar Championship. Currently No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking, Aberg has made the cut in his last three starts in pro events: Valspar Championship (T61), Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (T24), and the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic (T70). Gabrelcik, ranked No. 12 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, carded a second-round 67 to make the cut, and he went on to finish T69 in his PGA TOUR debut.
Trevor Werbylo extended his streak to six consecutive made cuts and posted a season-best T27 finish at the Valspar Championship. The University of Arizona alumnus finished No. 9 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2021 and was the PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year in his first season as a pro. Last season on Korn Ferry Tour, he posted one victory and was 16th on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List, earning him his PGA TOUR card for 2022-23 season. Werbylo will be joined by Austin Eckroat in the field this week at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
At this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Georgia product Davis Thompson will make his fifth start in a Designated Event, where he will be in Group 15 with Cameron Young, Sepp Straka and Corey Conners.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|41
|Davis Thompson
|470
|12
|2nd, The American Express
|68
|Kevin Yu
|339
|10
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|159
|Austin Eckroat
|84
|13
|T12, Sony Open in Hawaii
|167
|Trevor Werbylo
|73
|13
|T27, Valspar Championship
Korn Ferry Tour
The Korn Ferry Tour resumes this week in Savannah, Georgia, for the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. Through the season’s first four events, three PGA TOUR University alumni are in the top 15 on the points list – Pierceson Coody is T4 after winning The Panama Championship, and he’s followed by No. 7 Mac Meissner and No. 14 Joe Highsmith.
Twelve alumni are in this week’s field: Jacob Bridgeman, Coody, Quade Cummins, Michael Feagles, Noah Goodwin, Chris Gotterup, Highsmith, RJ Manke, Logan McAllister, Meissner, Trent Phillips and Jackson Suber.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|T4
|Pierceson Coody*
|500
|4
|Win, The Panama Championship
|7
|Mac Meissner
|359
|4
|T2, The Panama Championship
|14
|Joe Highsmith*
|219
|4
|T4, The Panama Championship
|46
|Chris Gotterup*
|77
|4
|T14, The Panama Championship
|T49
|Logan McAllister*
|73
|4
|T10, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|69
|Quade Cummins
|53
|4
|T28, Astara Golf Championship
|71
|Jacob Bridgeman*
|51
|3
|T19, Astara Golf Championship
|78
|Noah Goodwin*
|44
|4
|T28, Astara Golf Championship
|T109
|RJ Manke*
|15
|1
|T37, Astara Golf Championship
|121
|Jackson Suber*
|8
|1
|T49, The Panama Championship
*Class of 2022