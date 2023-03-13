PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Davis Thompson Makes Cut in PLAYERS Debut

This week, the Valspar Championship field includes alumni Pierceson Coody, Cole Hammer and Trevor Werbylo,as well as two college players. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, the current No. 1 in PGA TOUR University and WAGR, will make his fifth TOUR start two weeks after finishing T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Also competing will be North Florida junior Nick Gabrelcik, who is currently No. 13 in WAGR and will make his PGA TOUR debut.