PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Davis Thompson Makes Cut in PLAYERS Debut
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PGA TOUR
Davis Thompson opened with a 2-under 70 and made the cut in his debut at THE PLAYERS Championship. The University of Georgia product finished No. 2 in PGA TOUR University’s inaugural season in 2021, and he became the first PGA TOUR U alum to compete at THE PLAYERS. Thompson went on to finish 68th, and he is currently 36th in the FedExCup.
This week, the Valspar Championship field includes alumni Pierceson Coody, Cole Hammer and Trevor Werbylo,as well as two college players. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, the current No. 1 in PGA TOUR University and WAGR, will make his fifth TOUR start two weeks after finishing T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Also competing will be North Florida junior Nick Gabrelcik, who is currently No. 13 in WAGR and will make his PGA TOUR debut.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|36
|Davis Thompson
|470
|12
|2nd, The American Express
|62
|Kevin Yu
|339
|10
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|153
|Austin Eckroat
|84
|12
|T12, Sony Open in Hawaii
|182
|Trevor Werbylo
|47
|12
|T40, Puerto Rico Open
PGA TOUR Canada
Two PGA TOUR University players finished in the top 10 and earned guaranteed starts through last week’s PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in Dothan, Alabama. Georgia Tech’s Connor Howe (Ranked 34th) and Louisiana Tech’s James Swash (Ranked 165th) finished T8 and will be exempt through the reshuffle this summer.
The fourth of six PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournaments will take place April 4-7 in Litchfield Park, Arizona.